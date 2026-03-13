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WATCH: AZ Republicans want firing squad executions

Firing squad executions in Arizona? Here’s the deal.

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This unique Arizona spot was named top roadside attraction in the US

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This unique Arizona spot was named top roadside attraction in the US

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Phoenix gas station reaches more than $6 per gallon, as prices rise

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How many homes are getting built in Phoenix in 2026?

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Border wall crews damage 1,000-year-old site as tribe warns of risks