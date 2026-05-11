A new funding policy could change up access to birth control across the country. New guidelines under Trump will push clinics to focus on natural family planning and fertility awareness, while almost completely leaving out contraception.

Potential funding changes could also limit people’s options and leave them seeking care from crisis pregnancy centers, which are designed to steer people away from birth control and abortion and may provide misleading or inaccurate information—because they aren’t actual healthcare facilities.

Follow as we keep up with the impact of Title X under Trump.