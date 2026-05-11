Reproductive Rights

How Trump’s new Title X guidelines could change birth control access

Copper Courier Staff

A new funding policy could change up access to birth control across the country. New guidelines under Trump will push clinics to focus on natural family planning and fertility awareness, while almost completely leaving out contraception.

Potential funding changes could also limit people’s options and leave them seeking care from crisis pregnancy centers, which are designed to steer people away from birth control and abortion and may provide misleading or inaccurate information—because they aren’t actual healthcare facilities.

Follow as we keep up with the impact of Title X under Trump.

Popular

Things To Do

Learn a new hobby in Phoenix with these 11 fun classes & workshops

Newest Videos

Latest News

See More

Things To Do

Learn a new hobby in Phoenix with these 11 fun classes & workshops

Things To Do

What to do in Arizona this Memorial Day weekend—free events, outdoor adventures, & more

Things To Do

6 celestial events visible from Arizona this summer

News

Arizona senator warns Hollywood’s media merger will kill jobs