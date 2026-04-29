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Are you looking for a new Phoenix rental? Or maybe you’re someone who likes to scroll housing listings for fun? Either way, I’m bringing you the highlights of what I’ve seen recently while scrolling Zillow.

Some are more practical, while others may be just for dreaming. But hopefully they’re all at least entertaining to look through.

⛵️ If you need space for an RV or a boat: This three-bed, three-bath near 32nd Street and Beardsley Road sits on a 1/3 acre lot in a cul-de-sac. The 1,938-square-foot home has limited street parking, but it offers a two-car garage, driveway with room for two cars, parking in the side yard, and a concrete slab that could fit other vehicles. It also has a large yard with a playground set and basketball hoop. I can’t speak much for the interior of the house, though—the pictures aren’t great. The home is listed for $3,200 a month and is available May 1. Up to two dogs are allowed, but no cats. Tenants are responsible for utilities and yard maintenance.

🏊 If you need a pool to survive summer: This 1,288-square-foot home near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road has a fenced-in backyard pool with rent at $1,995 a month. The three-bed, two-bath is available May 12 and allows pets. Head up that the home includes a washer and dryer, but they cost an additional $40 a month, which is an odd fee that I haven’t seen before. The estimated total monthly payment is $2,215, which includes other “required services.”

🌳 If you want to live among big trees: This three-bed, three-bath near 32nd Street and Indian School Road has some big, beautiful trees in its front and backyards, plus a grass lawn and some shrubs. The 2,100-square-foot home is available now for $5,500 a month, and pets are allowed. There is a guest house in the back that is occupied but has a separate entrance and its own private yard. The owner pays for trash, water, and Wi-Fi, while the tenant pays for gas and electric. The driveway holds two cars, and there is street parking available for up to two cars.

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If you come across any interesting, weird, or surprisingly affordable listings that you think should be featured here, please send them my way at jessicaswarner@couriernewsroom.com!

Listings available as of April 22. I’m not paid to share these listings, but that doesn’t mean I can personally vouch for them. Please do your research before applying and signing a lease.