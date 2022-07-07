Shops and restaurants line the main street in this once bustling mining town Sunday, Feb. 17, 2013, in Bisbee, Ariz. When the city of Bisbee decided to remove fluoride from its water supply earlier this year, the vote was unanimous but there was no input from any public health entity, now public health officials say residents in the southern Arizona community should be aware they are more susceptible to cavities. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Bisbee Drinking Water
This southern Arizona town has quickly become a must-visit destination thanks to its outdoor offerings, haunted history, and diverse and inclusive local events.

The old copper mining town of Bisbee may be small, but it’s anything but sleepy. Surrounded by national monuments on the outside and a lively, vibrant community on the inside, its no wonder Bisbee has gained national attention as one of the country’s must-visit towns to visit.

Here are six reasons why Bisbee should be on your summer bucket list.

1. It’s an Inexpensive Day Trip

Bisbee is only a few hours from both the Phoenix Valley and Tucson, making it an easy place to spend a day experiencing while still starting and ending the day from the comfort of your own bed.

2. You Can See Historic Mines and Museums

Bisbee was founded in 1880, which means its history is that of the Wild West. The Bisbee Mining and Historical Museum is full of fascinating exhibits that take visitors through Arizona’s path to statehood and beyond through the perspective of a mining town.

And if mining has drilled a hole into your heart, tours are available to old mineral sites like the Copper Queen Mine.

3. The Old Bisbee Ghost Tour

Bisbee is almost 250 years old, and some of its original residents seem intent to stay local. The Old Bisbee Ghost Tour has spent the past 15 years acquainting visitors with the stories of Bisbee’s past, but be warned—the tour is known to get spooky.

4. Bisbee Pride

The Bisbee Pride festival is back! After COVID-induced closures, one of the state’s most celebrated LGBTQ+ events has returned. Organizers meticulously plan three days’ worth of events every June to give attendees an experience they will never forget.

5. Art, Beer, and Golf Carts

Bisbee has attractions for fine art appreciated and beer aficionados alike. On one end of downtown sits the Belleza Fine Art Gallery, home to dozens of exhibits from an international array of artists, and on the other side, the Old Bisbee Brewing Company, which boasts a host of locally-brewed beverages. And if you don’t want to make the trek from one end of downtown to the other, you’re in luck— the Bisbee Tour Company offers golf cart tours that can take you from a renaissance of art to a renaissance of fermented drinks in just a few minutes.

6. A Beautiful Town Surrounded by Magnificent Landscapes

Chiricahua National Monument is known for its narrow spires and balancing rock formations|Camaron Stevenson

Want to get out of town and see southern Arizona’s natural beauty? Just outside of Bisbee lies national treasures such as Chiricahua National Monument, Ramsey Canyon Preserve, and the Whitewater Draw Wildlife Area.

