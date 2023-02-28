“I look forward to meeting with and listening to constituents, community leaders, and advocates to decide on this next important chapter.”

Former Arizona Democratic Party Chair Sen. Raquel Terán announced Tuesday morning plans to seriously consider running for US Rep. Ruben Gallego’s seat in the US House of Representatives.

“My service in politics has always been an extension of the work to build long-term progressive change in our community,” Terán said in a statement. “In that spirit, I am speaking with friends, family, and supporters to explore running for Congress.”

Terán, who was first elected to the state legislature in 2018, is seen as a rising star within the Democratic Party. Shortly after winning reelection in 2020, Terán was elected to lead her party as the chair of the Arizona Democratic Party. Under her leadership, four Democrats won statewide elections, and her party came within a slim margin of gaining majorities in both chambers of the state legislature.

Prior to serving in elected office, Terán worked as a community organizer, notably working for immigration rights in direct opposition to former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio and the 2010 anti-immigration law known as SB1070.

“Over the last two decades, I have been a leader in organizing for justice. From taking on Joe Arpaio and Russell Pearce in the aftermath of SB1070, to leading the Arizona Democratic Party during last year’s historic victories in Arizona, I have learned the power of people mobilizing together in the fight for justice,” Terán said. “I look forward to meeting with and listening to constituents, community leaders, and advocates to decide on this next important chapter.”

