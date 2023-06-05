Sign up for the free newsletter that 50,000+ Arizonans read to stay connected.

Two ecological wonders in Arizona are set to receive a combined $15 million in federal land restoration funds to help offset the negative impact the climate crisis has had on the regions.

Here’s where the money is going:

$9.59 million to Sky Islands—including Chiricahua National Monument— in southeastern Arizona.

– Reduce fuel loads to diminish wildfire risk

– Update groundwater management infrastructure

– Protections for wildlife migration corridors

– Foster recovery of threatened and endangered species

$5.59 million to a region near the Grand Canyon known as the Yanawant landscape.

– Habitat restoration of endangered species

– Drought resilience improvements and infrastructure

– Removing noxious species to reduce wildfire risk

– Restore native grass to stabilize soil

– Improve sustainability of watershed

“The pressures on our public lands – from invasive species, unprecedented wildfires, drought and increasing use – are being exacerbated by the climate crisis,” said Secretary Deb Haaland. “If we are going to ensure America’s public lands are available to everyone, we must invest in their health.”

The investment is part of a larger effort by the Department of Interior and the Biden Administration to restore and revitalize public lands across 11 states in the western US. So far, 21 sites have been selected to receive a combined $161 million.

The funding for these projects was secured through two major Biden initiatives: the Inflation Reduction Act, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

