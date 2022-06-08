A Sedona-based TikTok content creator shared some of her favorite hidden gems she’s found throughout Arizona.
Looking for an excuse to get out o the heat but not sure where to go? The Copper Courier Team has got you covered!
Anyone can check out Trip Advisor or binge-watch Anthony Bourdain’s travel show catalogue for vacation inspiration, but the best travel tips often come from local recommendations. And as far as locals go, one excellent source to find northern Arizona’s hidden gems is Nicole, a Sedona-based TikTok content creator who has produced over 250 videos showcasing some of Arizona’s greatest hits.
Looking to add to your bucket list of must-visit Arizona destinations? Here are 10 day trip-worthy places you won’t want to miss.
1. Watson Lake
Location: Near Prescott, a 1 hour, 45-minute drive north of Phoenix Metro
Cost: $6 per vehicle—except Wednesdays, when fees are waived
Highlights: The lake comes stocked with fish and an on-site fish cleaning station, rock climbing, hiking, picnic areas with grills, playgrounds, and camping (overnight camping open in the summer). Those with access to aquatic recreational vehicles can take advantage of the courtesy dock boat launches. Canoes and kayaks are also available for rental.
There are also showers available, but swimming is not allowed.
2. Fossil Creek
Location: Arizona State Route 260 east of Camp Verde
Cost: $6 per vehicle
Highlights: Unfortunately, Fossil Creek is currently closed due to unsafe conditions in the area resulting from the Backbone Fire. It is expected to reopen in January 2023. While admission is free, Fossil Creek is a top-rated destination, and reservations are required in order to visit.
3. Aspen Corner
Location: Near Flagstaff, a 2 hour, 45-minute drive north of Phoenix Metro
Cost: Free!
Highlights: While the changing of the leaves in the fall provides a stunning autumn landscape, Aspen Corner is a breathtaking patch of nature all year round. The hiking trail is friendly to animals, both wild and domesticated, so if you’re bringing a furry friend, make sure they’re leashed. Visitors can also bring bicycles, horses, or sturdy hiking shoes to get around. Looking to make it an extended stay? There’s plenty of room to camp—just make sure to find a durable surface to stake your tent.
4. Secret Mountain Wilderness
Location: Near Sedona, a 2 hour, 30-minute drive north of Phoenix Metro
Cost: Free!
Highlights: With 20 wilderness hiking trails spanning nearly 45,000 acres, it’s no wonder that this mountain wilderness is full of uncovered secrets. Draped in Sedona’s signature red rocks, this site is perfect for hiking, horseback riding, and breathtaking landscapes. Take note that this is also a region of historical significance, so please be careful not to deface or disrupt any ruins or artifacts on the premises.
5. Oak Creek Canyon
Location: Near Sedona, a 2-hour drive north of Phoenix Metro
Cost: Free!
Highlights: In addition to the hiking, fishing, and camping opportunities one would expect from a canyon and creek 65 million years in the making, Oak Creek Canyon also boasts three different campground sites, eight designated lookouts for viewing unique wildlife, plantlife, and canyon scenery, two visitor centers, a swimming area, and a highway designed for a scenic drive through the canyon.
And if that’s not enough, Oak Creek Canyon is also home to Slide Rock State Park, described by Life Magazine as one of America’s ten most beautiful swimming holes.
6. Horseshoe Bend
Location: Near Page, a 4 hour, 30-minute drive north of Phoenix Metro
Cost: $10 per car, $5 per motorcycle
Highlights: Carved by the Colorado River itself, Horseshoe Bend is a geological marvel. It’s only a half-mile hike to the main overlook, making this destination fairly family-friendly. For those interested in seeing the Bend from a different point of view, visitors can opt to take rafting tours along the river, or take to the skies with a Horseshoe Bend flightseeing tour by way of helicopter or airplane.
7. Antelope Canyon
Location: Near Page, a 4 hour, 30-minute drive north of Phoenix Metro
Cost: Tours start at $50 per person for the Lower Antelope Canyon, and $82 per person for the Upper Antelope Canyon
Highlights: Antelope Canyon is a slot canyon, meaning it is made up of long, narrow pathways formed by rushing water, resulting in unique designs and patterns along the cavern walls.
Admittance is only allowed with tour companies authorized by the Navajo Parks and Recreation Department, so make sure to plan accordingly.
8. Wet Beaver Creek
Location: Near Rimrock, a 1 hour, 30-minute drive north of Phoenix Metro
Cost: Free!
Highlights: If taking a cool dip in a natural body of water is your thing, then Wet Beaver Creek is the place for you. Tucked away between red rock canyons, the creek is lush with plants, wildlife, and a combination of lazy streams and rushing water.
For those looking for a more rigorous journey, a seven-mile roundtrip hike will take you to The Crack—a swimming hole with high cliffs many visitors have taken to jumping off of and diving into the cool creek.
9. Vermilion Cliffs National Monument
Location: Near Page, a 4 hour, 30-minute drive north of Phoenix Metro
Cost: $6 per person for day hiking, $5 per person for overnight
Highlights: Plateaus, cliffs, buttes, canyons—the 280,000 acres of protected land known as Vermilion Cliffs has it all. This destination is for more experienced adventure-seekers, as there are no paved roads and wet terrain requires high clearance vehicles with four-wheel-drive.
Permits are required, although there are no limits as to how many people can visit. Permits can be obtained on-site or online.
10. Lake Powell
Location: Near Page, a 4 hour, 30-minute drive north of Phoenix Metro
Cost: $15 per person entering by foot or bicycle, $30 for a seven-day vehicle permit.
Highlights: What more can be said about Lake Powell than has already been said? Between the natural marvels like Rainbow Bridge, short and long-term camping opportunities, guided tours by land, air, and ferry, and room for more aquatic thrillseekers than any other body of water in the area, it’s no wonder that Lake Powell is a favorite destination for anyone makes the trip.