In the wake of the leaked draft opinion that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision and allow states to ban abortion, many people in the US are feeling helpless.
If the Supreme Court follows through with overturning Roe, reproductive rights in Arizona could be close to nonexistent.
If Roe is weakened or overturned, Arizona will likely try to prohibit abortion.
The state has a law on the books from 1901 that mandates prison time for abortion providers. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey also recently signed a ban on abortions after 15 weeks.
Furthermore, medically unnecessary restrictions already make it difficult for people to access abortion care in the state. For example, rural Arizonans are unable to access abortion consultations via telemedicine, and patients must wait at least 24 hours after their initial consultation to actually receive care.
And the hits to reproductive rights may not stop there. Blake Masters, who is running as a Republican for US Senate in Arizona, said he would like to see the Supreme Court also overturn Griswold v. Connecticut, which protects married couples’ ability to use contraception.
So what can be done? Lots.
Instituto, a political incubator and accelerator that focuses on low-income communities and communities of color in Arizona, released a helpful guide on abortion resources and calls to action.
Here are some links to organizations that can help with medical information, volunteer opportunities, and more.
Medical resources:
Volunteer opportunities:
- Planned Parenthood Arizona
- Abortion Fund of Arizona / Pro-Choice Arizona
- Go With The Flow’s Ovary Gang
Community call to action:
- Pro-Choice Arizona – Rural Access Project
- Go With the Flow
- Tucson Abortion Support Collective
- Abortion Fund of Arizona / Pro-Choice Arizona
Educational resources:
- NARAL Pro-Choice America
- Power To Decide
- American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)What you can do to protect reproductive freedom – action guide
Local organizations and groups to support
- Arizona Reproductive Justice Coalition
- Rooted Doula Collective
- Go With the Flow
- Parteras de Maiz
- Tucson Abortion Support Collective
- Abortion Showers hosted by Alejandra Pablos