Movie theatre managers are hoping, if successful, National Cinema Day will be just the beginning of a box office bounceback.

Saturday is National Cinema Day, and to celebrate, movie tickets will cost less than half the price of popcorn!

If you’ve never heard of Cinema Day, you’re not alone. This Saturday, Sept. 3rd is the first-ever nationwide celebration, a push by The Cinema Foundation to lure moviegoers into theaters this Labor Day weekend. Traditionally, the end of summer three-day weekend is among the slowest of the year for the “silver screen.”

To celebrate, many chains are offering $3 deals in more than 3,000 theaters and on 30,000 screens.

AMC Theatres, Cinemark, Harkins Theatres, and Regal Cinemas are all participating. Tickets will be no more than $3 for every showing, in every format, and each theater is offering discounted drinks and snacks.

“For 89 years, we have been proud to provide our guests with the ultimate moviegoing experience,” Dan Harkins, owner of Harkins Theatres, said in a news release. “We are thrilled to celebrate our love of cinema on National Cinema Day and show our appreciation to our loyal guests with these amazing special offers.”

“Humans crave social interaction, and seeing a film in a theater is a social experience,” Tom Reichelt, Area General Manager at Marcus Theatres told UpNorthNews Associate Editor Christina Lorey.

“Labor Day weekend has plenty of movie choices and with $3 admission on National Cinema Day, we’re expecting audiences of all ages,” Reichelt said.

Managers like Tom are hoping, if successful, National Cinema Day will be just the beginning of a box office bounceback.

“It’s going to be an exhilarating fall and winter at the movies,” he enthusiastically added. “With blockbusters like ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ and ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ as well as ‘Lyle, Lyle Crocodile’ and ‘Puss in Boots’ for families, there will be something for everyone!”

Tom says last year’s ‘SpiderMan: No Way Home’ and this summer’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ were two of the most successful films for Wisconsin theaters since the pandemic.

“But there have been so many movies that have created energy, excitement, and attendance,” he added.

Before National Cinema Day showing, moviegoers will catch a glimpse of the biggest films coming soon from more than a dozen of the biggest movie studios.

