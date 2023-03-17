Swift’s donation will help deliver fresh, healthy produce to local food banks across Arizona.

In anticipation of her Eras Tour, which opens in Glendale on Friday, pop star Taylor Swift made a “generous” donation to the Arizona Food Bank Network.

The Arizona Food Bank Network is a coalition of five regional food banks and nearly 1,000 food pantries across the state that help feed more than 450,000 people in Arizona, according to its website.

The Arizona Food Bank Network “can’t disclose the amount of the donation other than to say it was a generous gift,” Vice President of External Relations Terri Shoemaker said in an email to The Copper Courier.

Swift’s donation will have a large impact by helping the organization deliver fresh, healthy produce to local food banks and help to fund and inform the community about hunger prevention programs like SNAP and meals for kids at schools, Shoemaker said.

“We are incredibly grateful to Taylor for this gift, and for caring about people who are struggling to put food on the table here in Arizona,” Shoemaker said in a statement. “Food banks across the state are seeing increases in need, and this donation couldn’t have come at a better time. Anti-hero? No. Today, Taylor is definitely our hero.”

The organization has received a couple of donations from Taylor Swift fans, Shoemaker said. She also encouraged others in the community to donate, with a suggested donation of $13, of course—that’s Swift’s lucky number.

