Here’s all you need to know to make sure your ballot is counted.

It can be tough for voters to let go of an early ballot into the mail or a drop box. Once it’s out in the void, how do they know it makes it to the county recorder?

Luckily, Arizona provides ways to make sure ballots are on track.

The Secretary of State’s Office website offers a way for voters to check the status of their mailed ballots. After entering some personal information, the site can tell a voter if their ballot is in the mail, returned to the office, and accepted for counting.

Some of the state’s counties—Maricopa, Navajo, and Pima—also offer their own ballot tracking services.

Maricopa County ballot tracker

In addition, Maricopa County allows voters to sign up for text and email alerts with voting deadlines and the progress of their ballots.

What Else to Know

Arizona voters had until July 5 to register to vote in the 2022 primary election. Voters can check their status and update the address and other information listed on their registration here.

July 22 is the last day to join the Active Early Voting List (AEVL) or request a one-time mailed ballot.

The last recommended day to mail back a ballot in Arizona is July 26, although the earlier the better.

If a voter still has their ballot after that day, they can return it at any voting center or ballot drop box. Locations are listed here. Voters turning in a ballot can skip the line for in-person voting to drop off their ballot.

Early voting is available in Arizona now through July 29.

Voting centers will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 2. As long as a voter is in line by 7 p.m., they will be allowed to vote.

For More Election Information: The Copper Courier’s Guide to Voting in Arizona in 2022

