Get tickets for $25 in Arizona during Live Nation’s Concert Week

Green Day performs during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Monday, April 1, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Want to go to a local concert for cheap? During Live Nation’s Concert Week, you can get in to see over 100 artists for $25.

Concert Week runs until May 14 for concerts from May to December.

Here’s every show participating in Concert Week, so grab tickets before the promotion is over:

May

Jacob Collier (May 16)

GUNNA (May 21)

Amon Amarth (May 23)

Maggie Rogers (May 24)

The Kid LAROI (May 29)

Hasan Minhaj (May 31)

June

Sarah McLachlan (June 4)

CAVETOWN & MOTHER MOTHER (June 7)

Maren Morris (June 8)

Vampire Weekend (June 9)

Tedeschi Trucks Band (June 11)

Sesame Street Live! (June 22)

July

Totally Tubular Festival (July 3)

Cole Swindell (July 11)

HOMBRES G (July 12)

Gabito Ballesteros (July 13)

The Marías (July 20)

August

O.A.R.(Aug. 7)

The Pretenders (Aug. 10)

Wallows (Aug. 12)

Halestorm & I Prevail (Aug. 16)

Stone Temple Pilots (Aug. 19)

Lamb of God & Mastodon (Aug. 23)

311 (August 24)

September

Switchfoot, Blue October, and Matt Nathanson (Sept. 1)

KIDZ BOP LIVE (Sept. 6)

Alec Benjamin (Sept. 7)

Ray LaMontagne & Gregory Alan Isakov (Sept. 15)

Stephen Sanchez (Sept. 17)

Two Door Cinema Club (Sept. 24)

Goth Babe (Sept. 27)

Stephanie Miller (Sept. 28)

October

Sum 41 (Oct. 2)

The Avett Brothers (Oct. 9)

Dashboard Confessional (Oct. 22)

December

Dane Cook (Dec. 13)

Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, and Rancid (Sept. 18)

Kyle (May 17)

Jose Madero (June 25)

Pedro the Lion (July 16)

Cigarettes After Sex (Oct. 8)

May

FEID (May 11)

June

The Doobie Brothers (June 26)

July

Jennifer Lopez (July 9)

AJR (July 12)

Hootie & the Blowfish (July 13)

Janet Jackson (July 30)

August

Earth, Wind & Fire (Aug. 29)

September

Santana and Counting Crows (Sept. 2)

LINDSEY STIRLING (Sept. 9)

Peso Pluma (Sept. 23)

Chris Young (May 17)

Tokyo Police Club (Sept. 29)

May

21 Savage (May 11)

June

Avril Lavigne (June 2)

Alanis Morissette (June 9)

Caifanes and Cafe Tacvba (June 11)

July

Xscape & SWV (July 2)

Cage the Elephant (July 5)

New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff (July 9)

Kenny Chesney (July 24)

Barbie the Movie: In Concert (July 30)

Niall Horan (July 31)

August

Megadeth (Aug. 8)

LOSERVILLE 2024 (Aug. 16)

Sammy Hagar (Aug. 20)

Dirty Heads & Slightly Stoopid (Aug. 25)

September

Thirty Seconds to Mars (Sept. 1)

Creed (Sept. 4)

Dan + Shay (Sept. 5)

Five Finger Death Punch (Sept. 10)

Train & REO Speedwagon (Sept. 11)

The Marley Brothers (Sept. 12)

Bush (Sept. 14)

Slipknot (Sept. 15)

Glass Animals (Sept. 17)

October

Korn (Oct. 3)

Pitbull (Oct. 3)

Meghan Trainor (Oct. 16)

Breaking Benjamin & Staind (Oct. 18)

Grupo Girme (Oct. 19)

One More Time (May 24)

Freddy Todd (June 29)

May

Marcus King (May 15)

The 502s (May 18)

Warpaint (May 19)

DannyLux (May 24)

Microwave (May 25)

Sean Paul (May 26)

June

Xavier Rudd (June 1)

The Teskey Brothers (June 4)

From Ashes to New (June 5)

Allen Stone (June 7)

Boulet Brothers’ Dragula (June 11)

Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls (June 12)

ECHO & THE BUNNYMEN (June 13)

X Ambassadors (June 14)

Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers (June 21)

Drive-By Truckers (June 23)

DIIV (June 25)

The Eric Andre Show Live (June 29)

July

Iron & Wine (July 2)

PVRIS (July 9)

Louie The Singer (July 17)

August

As I Lay Dying (Aug. 7)

STRFKR (Aug. 8)

Caloncho (Aug. 11)

September

The Airborne Toxic Event (Sept. 7)

Matissa (Sept. 11)

Chromeo & The Midnight (Sept. 16)

Peter Hook & The Light (Sept. 17)

Lord of the Lost (Sept. 26)

October

Lawrence (Oct. 8)

Hatebreed (Oct. 14)

Testament & Kreator (Oct. 24)

Parker McCollum (Oct. 18)

