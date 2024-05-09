Get tickets for $25 in Arizona during Live Nation’s Concert Week

Want to go to a local concert for cheap? During Live Nation’s Concert Week, you can get in to see over 100 artists for $25.
Concert Week runs until May 14 for concerts from May to December.
Here’s every show participating in Concert Week, so grab tickets before the promotion is over:
Arizona Financial Theatre [Phoenix]
May
- Jacob Collier (May 16)
- GUNNA (May 21)
- Amon Amarth (May 23)
- Maggie Rogers (May 24)
- The Kid LAROI (May 29)
- Hasan Minhaj (May 31)
June
- Sarah McLachlan (June 4)
- CAVETOWN & MOTHER MOTHER (June 7)
- Maren Morris (June 8)
- Vampire Weekend (June 9)
- Tedeschi Trucks Band (June 11)
- Sesame Street Live! (June 22)
July
- Totally Tubular Festival (July 3)
- Cole Swindell (July 11)
- HOMBRES G (July 12)
- Gabito Ballesteros (July 13)
- The Marías (July 20)
August
- O.A.R.(Aug. 7)
- The Pretenders (Aug. 10)
- Wallows (Aug. 12)
- Halestorm & I Prevail (Aug. 16)
- Stone Temple Pilots (Aug. 19)
- Lamb of God & Mastodon (Aug. 23)
- 311 (August 24)
September
- Switchfoot, Blue October, and Matt Nathanson (Sept. 1)
- KIDZ BOP LIVE (Sept. 6)
- Alec Benjamin (Sept. 7)
- Ray LaMontagne & Gregory Alan Isakov (Sept. 15)
- Stephen Sanchez (Sept. 17)
- Two Door Cinema Club (Sept. 24)
- Goth Babe (Sept. 27)
- Stephanie Miller (Sept. 28)
October
- Sum 41 (Oct. 2)
- The Avett Brothers (Oct. 9)
- Dashboard Confessional (Oct. 22)
December
- Dane Cook (Dec. 13)
Chase Field [Phoenix]
- Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, and Rancid (Sept. 18)
Crescent Ballroom [Phoenix]
- Kyle (May 17)
- Jose Madero (June 25)
- Pedro the Lion (July 16)
Desert Diamond Arena [Glendale]
- Cigarettes After Sex (Oct. 8)
Footprint Center [Phoenix]
May
- FEID (May 11)
June
- The Doobie Brothers (June 26)
July
- Jennifer Lopez (July 9)
- AJR (July 12)
- Hootie & the Blowfish (July 13)
- Janet Jackson (July 30)
August
- Earth, Wind & Fire (Aug. 29)
September
- Santana and Counting Crows (Sept. 2)
- LINDSEY STIRLING (Sept. 9)
- Peso Pluma (Sept. 23)
Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino [Maricopa]
- Chris Young (May 17)
The Nile Theatre [Mesa]
- Tokyo Police Club (Sept. 29)
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre [Phoenix]
May
- 21 Savage (May 11)
June
- Avril Lavigne (June 2)
- Alanis Morissette (June 9)
- Caifanes and Cafe Tacvba (June 11)
July
- Xscape & SWV (July 2)
- Cage the Elephant (July 5)
- New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff (July 9)
- Kenny Chesney (July 24)
- Barbie the Movie: In Concert (July 30)
- Niall Horan (July 31)
August
- Megadeth (Aug. 8)
- LOSERVILLE 2024 (Aug. 16)
- Sammy Hagar (Aug. 20)
- Dirty Heads & Slightly Stoopid (Aug. 25)
September
- Thirty Seconds to Mars (Sept. 1)
- Creed (Sept. 4)
- Dan + Shay (Sept. 5)
- Five Finger Death Punch (Sept. 10)
- Train & REO Speedwagon (Sept. 11)
- The Marley Brothers (Sept. 12)
- Bush (Sept. 14)
- Slipknot (Sept. 15)
- Glass Animals (Sept. 17)
October
- Korn (Oct. 3)
- Pitbull (Oct. 3)
- Meghan Trainor (Oct. 16)
- Breaking Benjamin & Staind (Oct. 18)
- Grupo Girme (Oct. 19)
Thundercat Lounge [Phoenix]
- One More Time (May 24)
- Freddy Todd (June 29)
The Van Buren [Phoenix]
May
- Marcus King (May 15)
- The 502s (May 18)
- Warpaint (May 19)
- DannyLux (May 24)
- Microwave (May 25)
Sean Paul (May 26)
June
- Xavier Rudd (June 1)
- The Teskey Brothers (June 4)
- From Ashes to New (June 5)
- Allen Stone (June 7)
- Boulet Brothers’ Dragula (June 11)
- Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls (June 12)
- ECHO & THE BUNNYMEN (June 13)
- X Ambassadors (June 14)
- Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers (June 21)
- Drive-By Truckers (June 23)
- DIIV (June 25)
- The Eric Andre Show Live (June 29)
July
- Iron & Wine (July 2)
- PVRIS (July 9)
- Louie The Singer (July 17)
August
- As I Lay Dying (Aug. 7)
- STRFKR (Aug. 8)
- Caloncho (Aug. 11)
September
- The Airborne Toxic Event (Sept. 7)
- Matissa (Sept. 11)
- Chromeo & The Midnight (Sept. 16)
- Peter Hook & The Light (Sept. 17)
- Lord of the Lost (Sept. 26)
October
- Lawrence (Oct. 8)
- Hatebreed (Oct. 14)
- Testament & Kreator (Oct. 24)
Tucson Arena [Tucson]
- Parker McCollum (Oct. 18)
