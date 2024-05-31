The Culture Pass: How to get free entry into 27 Arizona attractions

A nonprofit established a library program known as “Culture Pass” that offers free entry into 27 different Arizona attractions. All attractions celebrate art in one way or another.

Home to art, history, culture, nature, and so much more, Arizona is a state full of opportunities to learn and grow. That’s why nonprofit Act One seeks to provide meaningful arts experiences that enhance the academic and creative potential of children and families in Arizona. Originally on a mission to send Title 1 school children on meaningful field trips, Act One has created an amazing program that can be found at 175 libraries statewide. Maybe you’ve seen a brochure-like display at your local library showing off all the different options that The Culture Pass offers.

What is the Culture Pass and how does it work?

A Culture Pass includes two free entries to 27 different amazing Arizona locations. To get one, all you have to do is go to your local library, choose the location, check out a culture pass like a library book, and then attend the destination with a guest within 7 days for free.

The only catch is that passes are limited and popular locations get checked out fast. For example, the Miami Public Library serves a small town in Gila County but cannot seem to keep the Boyce Thompson Arboretum Culture Pass for more than a day.

With that said, you don’t want to pass on the Culture Pass; it is an inspiring reason to go down to your local library and spend less to see more.

The Culture Pass offers entry into these 27 Arizona attractions:

Culture Pass locations

Each listing contains a link to the attraction’s main website, a brief description of the attraction, where it is located, how much you would spend without a Culture Pass, and the region. The region, split into northern, central, and southern, indicates the libraries that carry the attraction’s Culture Pass. The list is in alphabetical order.



Description: A museum, art gallery, and research center dedicated to archaeology, Native cultures, and Western art.

Address: 2100 N Amerind Rd, Dragoon

Entry costs: Youth $10, Adults $12, with various discounts

Region availability: Southern



Description: An experimental town with the idea of lessening the carbon footprint. See arcology in action!

Address: 13555 S Cross L Road, Mayer

Entry costs: $22 for general admission

Region availability: Central & Northern

Description: Zoo, botanical garden, art gallery & classes, natural history museum, and aquarium all in one!

Address: 2021 N Kinney Rd, Tucson

Entry costs: $29.95

Region Availability: All

Description: View “remains of a large pueblo village constructed by the Salado culture who occupied the region between 1225 CE and 1450 CE.” There is a gift shop, a small museum, and a few interactive experiences for the kiddos.

Address: 1324 S Jesse Hayes Rd, Globe

Entry costs: $5/adult, free for kids

Region availability: Central

Description: “The mission of Boyce Thompson Arboretum is to inspire appreciation and stewardship of desert plants, wildlife, and ecosystems through education, research and conservation.”

Address: 37615 E Arboretum Way, Superior

Entry costs: $24.95

Region availability: All

Description: This museum features exhibits that seek to preserve the history of the Cave Creek Mining District. With both indoor and outdoor exhibits, this is a museum rich with artifacts and education.

Address: 6140 E Skyline Dr, Cave Creek

Entry costs: $10/adult, $8/youth

Region availability: All



Description: Through its several interactive rooms, this museum successfully meets its mission of “Inspiring children and their families to reach their full potential through discovery, creativity, and learning.”

Address: 200 S 6th Ave, Tucson

Entry costs: $12/person

Region availability: Southern

Description: See over 55 species of cacti, trees, and flowers while exploring one of this garden’s trails.

Address: 1201 N Galvin Pkwy, Phoenix

Entry costs: $24.95/adult, $14.95/youth

Region availability: All



Description: An affiliate of the Smithsonian, there are exhibits of over 60 artists’ work to celebrate the beauty of the West.

Address: 21 N Frontier St Ste A, Wickenburg

Entry costs: $17/adult, Free for children

Region availability: Northern & Central

Description: In this museum, you can explore the rich history of the town of Gilbert through exhibits and artifacts.

Address: 10 S Gilbert Rd, Gilbert

Entry costs: $6/adult, $3/youth

Region availability: Central

Description: With exhibits of both traditional and contemporary creations, this museum celebrates American Indian art.

Address: 2301 N Central Ave, Phoenix

Entry Costs: $22.50/adult, $9/youth

Region availability: All

Description: Exhibits here share the rich history of the Southwest city of Mesa.

Address: 2345 N Horne, Mesa

Entry costs: $7/adult, $4/youth

Region availability: Central



Description: This museum celebrates the history of Arizona through exhibits that display revolving art, artifacts, and important histories.

Address: 3101 N Fort Valley Rd, Flagstaff

Entry costs: $15/adult, $10/youth

Region availability: Northern

Description: “Located in the Central Corridor of a bustling, desert metropolis, Phoenix Art Museum has opened doors to world-class exhibitions, its comprehensive collections, and meaningful moments of learning and connection for 60 years.”

Address: 1625 N Central Ave, Phoenix

Entry costs: $28/adult, $18/youth

Region availability: Central

Description: With a plethora of adorable animals, this zoo is bound to provide a day of wholesome fun for the family.

Address: 3400 E Zoo Ct, Tucson

Entry Costs: $10.50/adult, $6.50/child

Region availability: All

Description: This interactive museum and interactive exploration center sheds light on the importance of water in relation to the history of the Lower Verde Valley Region.

Address: 12901 N La Montana Dr, Fountain Hills

Entry costs: $12/adult, $7/child

Region availability: Central

Description: This archaeological park was once known as the Pueblo Grande Museum and is recognized as the gateway to the cultural history of Phoenix.

Address: 4619 E Washington St, Phoenix

Entry costs: $6/adult, $3/child

Region availability: All

Description: This museum is all about contemporary art, architecture, and design. How very Scottsdale!

Address: 7374 E 2nd St, Scottsdale

Entry costs: $12/adult, Free for children

Region availability: All

Description: Discover the unique history of what many consider to be the most beautiful city in the world.

Address: 735 Jordan Rd, Sedona

Entry costs: $10/adult, Free for children

Region availability: All



Description: Here, you can view gardens, historic buildings, and exhibits that showcase Arizona’s heritage.

Address: 415 W Gurley St, Prescott

Entry costs: $12/adult, $5/youth

Region availability: Northern

Description: After hiking one of the many nearby trails, stop in here to discover the legend, mystery, and intrigue of the Superstition Mountains.

Address: 4087 E Apache Trl, Apache Junction

Entry costs: $7/adult, $4/student

Region availability: Central & Southern

Description: Discover different ways to appreciate and protect the different Arizona flora through witnessing over 750 plants via trails, gardens, and greenhouses.

Address: 4001 S Woody Mountain Rd, Flagstaff

Entry costs: $12/adult, $6/youth

Region availability: All



Description: These gardens, galleries, and bistros connect people with the nature, art, and culture of the Sonoran Desert.

Address: 7366 N Paseo Del Norte, Tucson

Entry costs: $15/adult, $6/child

Region availability: Southern



Description: 20 themed garden spaces, seasonal art exhibits, and a butterfly greenhouse, this garden space provides beauty and serenity.

Address: 2150 N Alvernon Way, Tucson

Entry costs: $19/adult, $10/children under 12

Region availability: Southern

Description: This museum seeks to provide engaging experiences to spark creativity.

Address: 140 N Main Ave, Tucson

Entry costs: $15/adult, Free for children

Region availability: Southern

Description: The mission statement here is to “Experience the power of art to spark ideas, start conversations, and create joy.”

Address: 1031 North Olive Road, Tucson

Entry Costs: $8/person

Region availability: All

Description: This center features exhibits and trails and is partnered with the National Park Service for the Montezuma historical monument.

Address: 460 W Finnie Flat Rd, Camp Verde

Entry costs: $10/adult, Free for children

Region availability: Northern & Central

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

