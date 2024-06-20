These 10 fireworks shows put on the most dazzling displays in Arizona

Hit up one of the best fireworks shows in the state this Fourth of July and prepare to be dazzled.

The Fourth of July is synonymous with fireworks. And we must admit that watching colorful fireworks light up the night sky is a magical experience that really does spark joy.

Looking to celebrate our country’s independence with a fireworks show in Arizona? Here are 10 shows across that state that you can enjoy. Best of all, many of these are free or offer relatively inexpensive admission prices. Let freedom (and fireworks) ring. Happy Fourth of July!

Where to Watch Fireworks in Phoenix

Fabulous Phoenix 4th

Where: Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Road, in Central Phoenix

Time: 6 to 10 p.m.

Cost: Free

The City of Phoenix is throwing its annual free fireworks show dubbed the Fabulous Phoenix 4th at Steele Indian School Park in Central Phoenix. On the city’s website, it claims that this is one of the largest fireworks shows in the entire Southwest. In addition to watching the complimentary fireworks, kids can have fun on rides and inflatables and partake in other kid-centric activities. Vendors will be selling food, drinks, and arts and crafts.

Please note that this event is alcohol-free, and dogs are not allowed. ATMs will also not be available.

Fourth of the Fountain

Where: Fountain Park, 12925 N. Saguaro Blvd., in Fountain Hills

When: 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Fountain Hills—the town named after the massive fountain at its center—is hosting its annual Fourth of the Fountain celebration at Fountain Park. Guests can enjoy free admission, live music and entertainment, food and beverage, and kid activities. Fireworks will light up the sky starting at 9 p.m. The celebration is from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs and arrive early to snag a parking spot. Visit this website for more information.

Tempe 4th of July Celebration

Where: Tempe Beach Park, 80 W. Rio Salado Pkwy in Tempe

Time: 4 to 10 p.m.

Cost: General admission tickets cost $5 to $12; VIP tickets cost $50 to $100; children receive under five receive free admission. Purchasing tickets online ahead of time is encouraged as tickets purchased at the door on the day of the festival cost more.

Head to Tempe Beach Park on the fourth to take in live music and a lively fireworks show in the evening. Attendees can look forward to plenty of festival food like hamburgers, hot dogs, barbeque, snow cones, ice cream, paletas, and plenty of chocolate-covered treats. The kid’s zone is slated to feature a rock wall and a free inflatable village that kids can enjoy. All net proceeds from this event support service projects managed by the Kiwanis Club of Tempe. Visit the event website for more information.

Scottsdale 4th of July Celebration at WestWorld

Where: WestWorld, 16601 N. Pima Road in Scottsdale

Time: 5 to 9 p.m.

Cost: Indoor backyard barbeque adult (ages 11 and older) tickets cost $50 each; indoor backyard barbeque child (ages 5 to 10) tickets cost $30 each; indoor access tickets cost $25 per person; tickets cost $20 per car if you just want to watch the fireworks outside from your car. Parking must be purchased separately.

Scottsdale’s Westworld has a Fourth of July celebration that it claims is Scottsdale’s largest fireworks display. Guests can enjoy plenty of festivities like a rodeo, many of which are inside an air-conditioned building. Attendees can sink their teeth into vanilla cupcakes shaped like an American flag, eat sliders, and watch various eating contests. Children can also enjoy face painting. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. and will be set against the backdrop of the McDowell Mountains. This event is cashless. Visit the event website for more information.

Firework Fest at Westgate Entertainment District

Where: Westgate Entertainment District,

Time: 5 to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

The West Valley’s Westgate Entertainment District is holding a lively, patriotic celebration that includes a fireworks show. Attendees can anticipate free face painting, a kid-friendly splash zone, restored fire trucks, and an open-air beer garden featuring live music along with games. Country bands The Fighter Country Talent Squad and Hillbilly Deluxe will both take the stage. A fireworks show will start at 9 p.m. Rideshares and drop-offs are encouraged as parking at Westgate will be limited. Visit this website for more information.

Where to Watch Fireworks in Tucson

July 4th Diamonds in the Sky

Where: Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, 2500 E. Ajo Way, in Tucson

Time: Gates open at 5:30 p.m.; first pitch is at 6:30 p.m. A fireworks show will follow the game.

Cost: $1 donation per person or a donation of one non-perishable food item to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

Fourth of July revelers can head to Tucson’s Kino Sports Complex to enjoy two American traditions: a baseball game followed by a fireworks show. This event will also feature $1 hot dogs, drink specials, giveaways, games, and prizes. Best of all, the event benefits the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Visit the event page for more information.

Tombstone Fourth of July

Where: Medigovich Field, 411 N. 9th St. in Tombstone

Time: 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Roughly a one hour and 15-minute drive from Tucson, the tiny Western town of Tombstone will throw a free Fourth of July bash in the evening. The festivities will include food trucks. Fireworks will kick off at dawn.

Where to Watch Fireworks in Northern Arizona

The City of Cottonwood’s Fantastic Family Fourth of July

Where: Cottonwood Kid’s Park,

Time: 4 to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

The City of Cottonwood’s Fantastic Family Fourth of July is a free event with plenty of activities that kids can look forward to. Free food (donated from Walmart) will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. Families enjoy games, activities, vendors, and a VFW Patriotic Salute. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Visit the event page for more information.

Annual Fourth of July Parade & Fireworks in Williams

Where: Family Dollar, 901 W. Route 66, in Williams

Time: 6 to just past 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

About a one-hour drive from the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, Williams is throwing a gratis parade and fireworks show to commemorate Independence Day. The parade kicks off at 6 p.m. by the Family Dollar at 9th and Route 66. Fireworks will start lighting up the sky at 9 p.m. Visit the city’s event page for more information.

Where to Watch Fireworks in Prescott

Red, White and Boom

Where: Prescott Valley Civic Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd. in Prescott Valley

Time: 3 to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Prescott Valley Civic Center will be the site of the free Red, White & Boom Fourth of July celebration from 3 to 9:30 p.m. Guests can also look forward to bounce houses for the kids and food trucks. Food trucks slated to be in attendance include Crumbl Cookies, Kona Ice, Eliza’s Tamales, Popstar Kettlecorn, and Dwayne’s Divine Dogs. Attendees also can enjoy live performances by Tyller Gummersall and Southbound. Guests are not allowed to bring glass bottles or any outside alcohol to the celebration. Visit this website for more information.

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

