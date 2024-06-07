10 unique summer festivals in Arizona

What do hummingbirds, fried eggs, and pirates have in common? You can find them all (and more!) at different festivals around Arizona this summer.

Don’t let Arizona’s famous summer temperatures scare you away from its unique, one-of-a-kind summer festivities. Whether you’re looking to explore lavender fields, see a sky of colorful hot air balloons, celebrate National Cowboy Day, or taste test the best chili in the state, Arizona’s vibrant and diverse summer events have something for everyone. But don’t just take our word for it, check out some of the festivals below!

Lavender Festival

Where: Willcox

When: June 15

Cost: General admission is $5 per person. Children 5 and under are free.

You’re probably familiar with The Beatles’ famous tune, “Strawberry Fields Forever,” but let us introduce you to something even better … Lavender fields. Specially, Rhumb Line Vineyard & Lavender Farm, located in Willcox, Arizona.

If you’ve ever wanted to experience a lavender field in full bloom, this is your chance. Rhumb Line Vineyard & Lavender is hosting their 2nd annual Lavender Festival this summer. As you walk around the beautiful fields and revel in the relaxing aroma, you’ll also enjoy sample products, local artisans, food and drink, live music, and learn all about the lavender distilling practice.

White Mountains Balloon Festival

Where: Lakeside

When: June 21- 23

Cost: FREE!

Get ready to watch the night sky light up with hot air balloons at the White Mountains Balloon Festival. This festival takes place over the course of three days in the beautiful mountain playground of Lakeside. Each day kicks off with a balloon ascension and a hearty breakfast of pancakes and coffee. The festival grounds close during the day and reopen at 5 p.m. with lots to do ranging from a beer garden to local food vendors, and live music. The evening culminates at sunset when the balloons inflate and light up the sky during the renowned balloon glow.

Oatman’s Sidewalk Egg Frying Contest

Where: Oatman

When: July 4, 2024

Cost: Free

In the small desert town of Oatman, the phrase, “hot enough to fry an egg” isn’t an exaggeration. With the average summer temperatures exceeding 110 degrees, it is literally hot enough to fry an egg on the sidewalk. In fact, you can catch the locals and Oatman visitors doing exactly this at the annual July 4th Sidewalk Egg Frying Contest. The contest starts at noon, and competitors are faced with the challenge to fry “the most edible looking egg” in 15 minutes. The rules are simple: no fire or electricity; everything else is fair game, including mirrors, magnifying glass, and pans.

Inaugural Chloride Art Fest

Where: Chloride

When: July 13

Cost: FREE

Quiet. Quirky. Chloride! Located just outside of Kingman, the small town of Chloride is hosting an inaugural art fest. Chloride is famous for its unique murals that paint the hills above the small town. You can expect a day filled with arts & crafts, local food vendors, entertainment (including a roaming magician!), and various workshops. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to be one of the first to attend this independent and one-of-a-kind art festival.

Williams to the Grand Canyon Experience

Where: Wild West Junction, Williams

When: July 19 – 21

Cost: Prices vary depending on driver/passenger count.

Are you interested in an unparalleled adventure? A journey so exceptional? An unbelievable opportunity? Introducing the Williams to the Grand Canyon Experience. Taking place July 19-21, this guided UTV off-road adventure takes you through the breathtaking mountains of Williams, Arizona all the way to the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. During the day, you’ll enjoy the sights and sounds of the beautiful Kaibab National Forest. At night, you’ll enjoy the camaraderie, community, and company of fellow enthusiasts and adventure lovers.

Sedona Hummingbird Festival

Where: Sedona, Arizona

When: July 26 – 28

Cost: Free

Just when you thought Sedona couldn’t become any more magical, along came their hummingbird festival: a three-day festival filled with something for everyone. Whether you’re a hummingbird enthusiast or simply a lover of the outdoors, this popular Sedona festival offers everything from garden tours and speaker presentations to a hummingbird marketplace, photography workshops, breakfasts with hummingbirds, birding field trips, and more!

National Day of the Cowboy

Where: Sonoita, Arizona

When: July 27

Cost: Free admission; $45 for a 45-minute trail ride.

Giddy up and head to Sonoita, Arizona, for National Day of the Cowboy! This family-friendly event offers activities for everyone. With fun demonstrations, including blacksmithing, reata braiding, saddles & weapons, and ranching tools to a variety of cowboy foods and trail rides, there’s something for everyone in the family. While you’re there, don’t miss out on what the local vendors have to offer, including western nail strips, goat milk soaps and lotions, and recycled horseshoe art.

Chili Festival

Where: Flagstaff, Arizona

When: August 3 – 4

Cost: Free admission; tasting kits are $10.

Escape the heat and cruise your way through the high mountain Arizona desert to Flagstaff for their annual Chili Fest. Here, you’ll get to taste all kinds of chili and salsa. From bean-only red chili to chili con carne, pork green chili, and other deliciously unique variations, the Flagstaff community has some of the best chili in the southwest.

Bisbee Pirate Weekend

Where: Bisbee, Arizona

When: August 9-11

Cost: Prices vary per activity

Set sail this August at Bisbee’s Pirate Weekend. With everything pirates and high sea, this weekend boasts all kinds of fun. Don your best pirate attire at the majestic Pythian Castle for Pirate Prom; mingle with new and old friends at the Meet N’ Greet; take a photo with a real mermaid; search for treasure on the weekend-long Bisbee Scavenger Hunt, or head to Main Street for an epic pirate parade. This weekend is argh-uably one of the best Arizona has to offer.

Elvis in Bisbeeland (August 17)

Where: Bisbee, Arizona

When: August 17

Cost: $12

Put on your best pair of Blue Suede Shoes and head to Bisbee to celebrate the life of Rock n Roll King, Elvis Presley. You’ll have a blast as you meet and sing along to all your favorites with renowned Elvis impersonator Geo Johnson, accompanied by DJ GidZillah. Whether you’re a lifetime Elvis fan, or just looking for a night of fun, this event is a must!

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.