Summer movies in the park: Free outdoor screenings across Arizona

For many Arizona families, movie night is a cherished tradition, complete with snacks and everyone gathered around the TV. During the summer months, however, many communities across the Grand Canyon State take that experience outdoors. Parks and other public spaces transform into open-air theaters, with giant projector screens bringing family-friendly films to life under the stars.

Many of these events are completely free to attend, making them an affordable way to enjoy a night out with family or friends. Some screenings even feature complimentary snacks, games, and pre-show activities. Whether you’re looking for a fun family outing, a unique date night, or just a chance to enjoy Arizona’s warm summer evenings without spending an arm and a leg, these free outdoor movie screenings offer something for everyone. Keep reading to learn more.

1. Camby Hotel Dive In Movie

Nothing screams summer fun like watching a movie under the stars while floating in a hotel pool. During the Camby Hotel Dive In Movie series, you can do exactly that. On the third Thursday of the month, head to Phoenix’s Camby Hotel to watch a classic movie while you float in the water or relax poolside in a lounge chair.

Here is what’s on deck for the 2026 season:

June 18: “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”

July 16: “The Sandlot”

Aug. 20: “Top Gun”

Sept. 17: “Happy Gilmore”

Oct. 15: “Ghostbusters”

Location: Camby Hotel, 2401 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix

2. Fort Huachuca MWR Movie Nights

Fort Huachuca hosts movie nights at Warrior Sentinel Field with free soda and hot dogs (while supplies last). Movies start at dusk and range from family-friendly films to action flicks. Dates vary, and movie titles haven’t been shared yet, but you can check the special events page for details and updates.

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Location: Warrior Sentinel Field, Allen Street, Fort Huachuca

3. Movies in Marana

Marana’s annual Movies in Marana series kicks off in May and runs through October. Movies are shown at different parks and other outdoor locations throughout town, and each showing has a specific theme, such as Christmas in July, when “The Muppet Christmas Carol” is shown.

Events also feature food vendors and activities related to the film being shown, such as a splash pad during May’s “Teen Beach Movie” showing.

Upcoming films and dates include:

June 20: “Zootopia 2”

July 18: “The Muppet Christmas Carol”

Aug. 15: “The Emperor’s New Groove”

Sept. 19: “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade”

Oct. 17: “Hocus Pocus”

Location: Each film is shown at a different location in Marana.

4. Movies on the Lawn

Grab a blanket or chair and head to Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center for its Movies on the Lawn series. Movies began after sundown (around 7:30 p.m.) and are shown on the backside of the recreation center near the golf driving range.

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Here are the movies on the 2026 schedule and when you can watch them:

June 20: “Shrek”

July 18: “How to Train Your Dragon”

Aug. 22: “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie”

Sept. 12: “Hoppers”

December 5: “The Santa Clause”

Location: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Canada Drive, Oro Valley

5. Paradise Pool Dive-In Movies

Kickstart your weekend with a poolside Friday night film screening at Arizona Biltmore. For its Dive-In Movies series, which runs from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, the hotel turns its Paradise Pool into an outdoor theater, complete with pool toys and floaties for kids. Note: These screenings are free to hotel guests, with a limited number of cabanas available for rent for non-guests.

Here is a look at the movie schedule for the remainder of 2026:

June 12: “Kung Fu Panda”

June 19: “Finding Nemo”

June 26: “Monsters, Inc.”

July 3: “National Treasure”

July 10: “Luca”

July 17: “Shrek”

July 24: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”

July 31: “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”

Aug. 7: “Surf’s Up”

Aug. 14: “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

Aug. 21: “Finding Dory”

Aug. 28: “The Lego Movie”

Sept. 4: “Zootopia 2”

Location: Arizona Biltmore, 2400 E. Missouri Ave., Phoenix

6. Payson Parks and Recreation Movies in the Park

Payson Parks and Recreation’s annual Movies in the Park events are free and family-friendly, featuring feel-good films for all ages.

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The 2026 lineup includes:

June 17: “Lilo & Stitch”

July 8: “42”

Aug. 6: “Pirates of the Caribbean”

Sept. 10: “Up”

Oct. 24: “Monsters University”

Location: Green Valley Park, 1000 W. Country Club Drive, Payson

7. Sierra Vista Movies in the Park

The City of Sierra Vista hosts free movie screenings in Veterans Memorial Park throughout May and June. Showings begin around 7 p.m., but the fun starts before that. At 5 p.m., lawn games and other activities are available, plus kettle corn and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blanket or lawn chair.

Here are the remaining showtimes for 2026:

June 6: “Zootopia 2”

June 13: “The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants”

Location: Veterans Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista

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8. The Scottsdale Resort & Spa First Friday Movie Nights

Most of the events in this roundup are kid-friendly, but The Scottsdale Resort & Spa’s First Friday Movie Nights are for “mature audiences only.” Cult classic films are played under the stars on the first Friday of the month (June 5, July 3, and Aug. 7) from about 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Events include free popcorn and other light bites, plus adult beverages available for purchase.

Location: The Scottsdale Resort & Spa, 7700 E. McCormick Pkwy., Scottsdale

9. West Wind Drive-In

If you love the idea of watching a movie outdoors but can’t make it to one of the free community screenings, a drive-in theater offers a classic alternative where you can enjoy the latest releases from the comfort of your own vehicle.

West Wind Drive-In features multiple outdoor screens showing a variety of films each night, making it easier to find a movie and showtime that works with your schedule. At the time of writing, the Glendale location was screening titles such as “The Breadwinner,” “Obsession,” and “The Mandalorian & Grogu.”

Adult admission is $10.25, with discounted tickets available on Tuesdays during Family Fun Night, when admission drops to $7.50.

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Location: 5650 N. 55th Ave., Glendale

Bonus: At-home outdoor movie screenings

Prefer to create your own outdoor cinema experience? Hosting an outdoor movie screening at home can be a fun way to gather friends, family, or neighbors for a memorable summer evening under the stars.

If you don’t have the equipment, several Arizona companies offer outdoor movie rental packages that make setup easy. Outdoor Movie Magic rents projector screens in a variety of sizes, along with generators and fun extras like popcorn makers and slushie machines to help recreate the full movie theater experience.

FunFlicks also offers projector screen rentals in multiple sizes and provides add-ons such as FM transmitters and generators, making it easy to customize your movie night.

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.