News

Who voted against making Juneteenth a federal holiday in Arizona?

The two men fighting to be the state’s next governor were both in the room for the 2021 vote — and they split.

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 28: (L-R) Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) speaks with Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) during a House Oversight Committee hearing titled "The Basis for an Impeachment Inquiry of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr." on Capitol Hill September 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. The hearing is expected to focus on the constitutional and legal questions House Republicans are raising about President Biden. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery after enslaved people in Texas learned of their freedom, has been celebrated for decades in churches and at family gatherings.

Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, but it wasn’t until more than two years later, in 1865, when enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas learned they were free. 

Five years after Congress made Juneteenth a federal holiday, the vote is back in the spotlight in Arizona as the two Republicans running to be the state’s next governor — Reps. Andy Biggs and David Schweikert — landed on opposite sides of it.

For decades, advocates have pushed for Juneteenth to become a national holiday.

The issue finally came to a vote in 2021, a year after the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man killed by police in Minneapolis. Amid nationwide protests demanding racial justice, a growing number of companies began recognizing Juneteenth as a paid holiday and the lawmakers weighed how to honor the contributions of Black Americans along with facing its dark past.

Local lawmaker reactions

In 2021, the Senate unanimously passed legislation to commemorate the day. The House then passed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, with 415 representatives voting in favor. Only 14 Republican lawmakers voted against it, including two from Arizona.

Democratic lawmakers at the time – Ruben Gallego, Raul Grijalva, Ann Kirkpatrick, Tom O’Halleran and Greg Stanton – all voted in favor of making the date a federal holiday. Republican Debbie Lesko and David Schweikert, who is now running to be the state’s next governor, joined them in voting yes.

Arizona’s two no votes came from Reps. Paul Gosar (R-Bullhead City) and Andy Biggs (R-Mesa).

Gosar called Juneteenth “debunked Critical Race Theory in action,” in a statement

“Our country is divided, and the cultural and political Marxists are continuing their relentless efforts to divide this country further,” Gosar said. “I reject racism. I reject the racial division people are promoting. I voted no because this proposed holiday does not bring us together, it tears us apart.” 

Gosar added that he voted no because the US already celebrates the 4th of July, which applies to “all people of all races.”

In a video posted on X, Biggs, Schweikert’s rival in the governor’s race, said he voted no because he disagreed with the holiday’s name. 

He said preferred “Juneteenth National Emancipation Day.”

“What it is really is, it’s Emancipation Day,” Biggs said. “They could have made this a really harmonious, celebratory bill, if they would have taken it through committee and they would have changed the name.”

Then-President Joe Biden signed the legislation into law, making June 19 a federally recognized holiday.

Keep The Copper Courier free for everyone

If you found this story useful, would you consider supporting The Copper Courier?

Every day, our team works to provide Arizonans with free, fact-based reporting about the issues, policies, and decisions shaping life across the state. We believe everyone deserves access to trustworthy local news—not just those who can afford a subscription.

That's why you'll never hit a paywall here (though we may ask you to sign up for our newsletter). But keeping our journalism free depends on readers who believe informed communities are worth investing in.

If our reporting has helped you better understand what's happening in Arizona, please consider making a donation today. Every contribution helps us continue reporting, informing, and serving communities across the state.

Jessica Swarner
Jessica Swarner Newsletter Editor
Support our team

Popular

Immigration

Trump’s border wall destroys thousand-year-old Native American site

Newest Videos

Latest News

See More

Immigration

Trump’s border wall destroys thousand-year-old Native American site

Crime & Safety

Your eyes are now police data in this Arizona county

Politics

Your weekly guide to taking action in Arizona (June 19-25)

Housing

7 news stories and resources for Phoenix renters this week (June 19)