Affordable 3-to-4-bedroom townhomes are coming to Surprise

Location: 147th Avenue and Happy Valley Road in Surprise.

Description: Affordable three-to-four-bedroom townhomes are coming to the northwest Valley. The complex is planned to have 304 units, according to the developer.

Allasso Ranch townhomes will offer “modern” residences for people who are income-restricted. There are income requirements to qualify, including a household income that’s 2.5 times the monthly rent.

Household income must be under $47,700 for one occupant, $54,480 for two, $61,320 for three, $68,100 for four and $73,560 for five. The limits increase for households of up to eight people, which requires the household income be no more than $89,940. Housing vouchers from housing authorities are also accepted.

The townhomes will have an in-home washer and dryer and a private backyard. The community will have a clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool.

History: Developer Dominium announced in July 2025 that it had acquired the land. Surprise issued multiple multi-family permits in April.

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When will the work be done? Summer 2027

Sources: Surprise, Allasso Ranch, Dominium

Reporting by Elena Santa Cruz, Arizona Republic