Need a quick cool down? Top 5 spots near Phoenix to get wet

Arizona’s summer is right around the corner, and residents are looking for fun ways to enjoy the outdoors without overheating.

Last summer was recorded as the fourth hottest Arizona summer, with an average temperature of 96.2 degrees, and weather experts say Arizona should expect another hot summer season in 2026.

Although this is nothing new to Valley residents, it can sometimes be hard to enjoy the outdoors when it feels like you are stuck in a pressure cooker.

Luckily, Arizona has plenty of water activities for the outdoors that will keep you cool while letting you soak up some vitamin D.

Salt River

The Salt River is an Arizona summer-time favorite, and is around 40 miles outside of Phoenix near Mesa. You can float down the lower half of the river for a relaxing and fun experience, which is sure to keep you cool.

People can tube, paddle board, kayak and more across the river, but the best part is the wild horses that live along the river and come to the water for a quick drink. The horses are used to the fanfare, allowing you to paddle by and snag a photo of them.

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The lower Salt River is a part of the Tonto National Forest, so you will need to purchase an $8 day pass to get on the river. Luckily, passes can be purchased at stores throughout metro Phoenix, and flotation devices like paddle boards and tubes can be rented at shops near the river.

Salt River Tubing located northeast of Mesa offers tube rentals and a shuttle service making it even easier to float down the Salt River.

Lake Pleasant

Lake Pleasant is one of metro Phoenix’s more popular lakes with opportunities to kayak, fish, paddleboard and more.

The lake also has many beaches that allow groups to gather by the shore away from powerboats and hang out by the water. Many people report enjoying Lake Pleasant coves such as Fireman’s Cove, Coles Bay and Humbug Cove.

Lake Pleasant Regional Park has a $10 fee per vehicle to enter the park, which can be purchased at the entry.

Slide Rock State Park

Slide Rock State Park in Sedona is the perfect weekend day trip in the summer. Sedona is about two hours north of metro Phoenix, but it is significantly cooler than the rest of the state during the summer. That alone is reason enough to head north in the summer.

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Slide Rock is also a super cool summer experience. Sedona’s red rocks act as an 80-foot water slide, with natural water flow propelling you down the slide.

The park also has a creek open to the public for swimming, for a one-of-a-kind water park experience, engulfed in Sedona’s iconic red rocks.

The walk to get to the rocks is about 0.3 miles. There is a $30 fee per vehicle to enter the park. Entry fees can be paid at the park, and a card is recommended as cash users must have exact change.

Splash pads in metro Phoenix

Metro Phoenix has a plethora of splash pads at shopping centers and parks for parents to sit in the shade and watch their little ones get out some much-needed energy.

Here are some splash pads across metro Phoenix and the days and times they’re open:

Chandler Fashion Center: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. 3111 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler. Free. shopchandlerfashioncenter.com.

Desert Ridge Marketplace: 9 a.m.-11 p.m. daily. 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix. Free. shopdesertridge.com.

Eastmark Great Park: 8 a.m.-10 p.m. March through October. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. November through February. 5115 Inspirian Parkway, Mesa. Free. mesaaz.gov/Activities-Culture.

Florence Ely Nelson Desert Park: Sunrise to 10 p.m. daily. Free. 8950 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale. scottsdaleaz.gov/parks.

Founders Park: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. during March-April and September-October. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. May-August. 22407 S. Ellsworth Road, Queen Creek. Free. queencreekaz.gov/community/parks-recreation.Gilbert Water Tower Plaza: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. March 1-Nov. 30. 45 W. Page Ave., Gilbert. Free. gilbertaz.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation.

Gilbert Regional Park: 8:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. March 1-Nov. 30. 3005 E. Queen Creek Road, Gilbert. Free. gilbertaz.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation.

Mansel Carter Oasis Park: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. during March-April and September-October. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. May-August. 19535 E. Appleby Road, Queen Creek. Free. queencreekaz.gov/community/parks-recreation/queen-creek-parks.

Outlets at Anthem: 10 a.m. to close once temperatures hit 100 degrees. 4250 W. Anthem Way, Phoenix. Free. northphoenixoutlets.com.

Park West Shopping District: 8-8 p.m. daily. 9744 W. Northern Ave., Peoria. Free. shopparkwest.com/.

Pima Park: Sunrise-10:30 p.m. 8600 E. Thomas Road, Scottsdale. Free. scottsdaleaz.gov/parks.

Phoenix Zoo: Hours and ticket prices vary. 455 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix. Free. phoenixzoo.org/visit/.

Riverview Park: 9 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. 2100 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Mesa. Free. mesaaz.gov/Activities-Culture.

Tempe Marketplace: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays. 2000 E. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe. Free. tempemarketplace.com.

Westgate Entertainment District: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Free. westgateaz.com/explore/amenities/.

City pools across metro Phoenix

Most cities in metro Phoenix, including Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale and Tempe, planned to open their outdoor pools for Memorial Day weekend.

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Visit your city’s website to find more information on opening dates for the 2026 season.

Reporting by Paige Moore, Arizona Republic