Spring brings a spark of excitement to Arizona’s somewhat monotonous desert landscape. Yellow brittlebushes blanket the ground, orange poppies bloom along trails and blue lupines spread across rocky hillsides, transforming the Sonoran Desert into a patchwork of wildflowers and greenery.

But around May, the season sees its most iconic display.

For a few weeks, towering saguaro cactuses across Arizona burst into bloom, crowning their arms with creamy white flowers that — although short-lived — have become a defining symbol of the Sonoran Desert.

“This is our icon,” said Tania Hernandez, a scientist at the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix. “This is the most distinctive, culturally significant plant of the area.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the saguaro flower, its meaning to Arizona and when and where to see it during the bloom season.

Saguaros are blooming earlier than usual this year

This year, you will likely catch saguaro flowers a bit earlier than usual due to the hotter start to the spring season.

Advertisement

According to Changbin Chen, a plant biologist and associate professor at Arizona State University, earlier heat can accelerate flowering time.

“We may see saguaros in the Valley blooming earlier than usual, but not a widespread increase in the total number of blooming plants,” he said.

What is the Arizona state flower?

Considered one of the most beautiful flower species of the Sonoran Desert, the saguaro cactus blossom was designated Arizona’s state flower in 1931.

Why is the saguaro blossom Arizona’s state flower?

A desert icon, the imposing saguaro can only be found in the diverse Sonoran Desert, which spans across Arizona, Mexico and some southeastern areas of California. The bloom — a round flower nearly 3 inches in diameter with lush, waxlike petals — is not only acclaimed for its beauty, but also for its significance in the Sonoran Desert.

When these striking flowers are pollinated, they produce a red fruit that becomes a critical source of food and hydration for the wildlife in the area during the dry summer months, Hernandez said.

“The cultural significance of saguaros for our communities is something that I haven’t seen with any other plant, any other place in the world,” she said. “It gives us an identity.”

Advertisement

According to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, numerous species, including birds, bats, tortoises, javelinas and coyotes, rely on the saguaro fruit for sustenance, making the saguaro a “keystone species” for the ecosystem.

The fruit was also once used as a food source by the Tohono Oʼodham people and is still used today to make jelly and wine.

What time of the year do saguaros bloom?

The saguaro blossoms appear on the tips of the long arms of the cactus starting as early as late April, but peak flowering usually happens during May and June.

What does the saguaro blossom smell like?

The saguaro flower has a strong, sweet, melonlike scent, according to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.

The blossom’s smell attracts nocturnal pollinators, including bats and moths. During the daytime, bees and birds continue the work.

How often do saguaros blossom?

Only once a year, and only for a few weeks.

Advertisement

However, one saguaro could produce many blossoms throughout its arms and stems that bloom at different times during the late spring and early summer.

Saguaro flowering is triggered by winter rain, increased day length and warmer late spring temperatures.

Where can I see saguaro blooms?

Any time you take a hike or go on an outdoor activity in metro Phoenix, you’ll likely stumble upon a saguaro nearly everywhere you go; but to increase your chances of seeing the blossoms, your best bet is to go somewhere you can catch large groups of saguaros.

Here are some of the most popular spots to see saguaros and their flowers. Make sure to take heat precautions, carry water at all times, and follow the safety guidelines suggested at each of these sites if you decide to pay them a visit.

South Mountain Park and Preserve

Phoenix Mountains Preserve

Desert Botanical Garden

McDowell Mountain Regional Park

The Phoenician Cactus Garden

Cave Creek Regional Park

Four Peaks Wilderness

White Tank Mountain Regional Park

Lost Dutchman State Park

Cactus Forest Drive

Douglas Spring Trail

For bonus points, you can catch a saguaro in downtown Phoenix at the Arizona Center. The community has named the cactus “Prickles.”

Is cutting down a saguaro cactus illegal in Arizona?

Yes. The giant saguaro cactuses are slow to grow and propagate, making the species a candidate for the list of endangered flora. Because of this, harming these cacti or their blossoms in any manner, for any reason, is illegal in Arizona.

Even though they are a protected species under Arizona law, saguaros are facing pressing challenges that have generated a significant loss in their numbers, likely due to recent climate extremes and removals possibly related to new developments, according to Hernandez.

Advertisement

“We have documented that we are losing saguaros in urban spaces at a faster rate, a really fast rate, and we are doing all we can to try to preserve them,” she said.

The Desert Botanical Garden has a program called Saguaro Initiatives dedicated to better understanding and protecting saguaros in urban areas. People who want to contribute to the preservation of saguaros can do so through the program in different ways, including propagating them and growing them at home. People can learn more at dbg.org/research-conservation/saguaro-initiatives/.

Reporting by Laura Daniella Sepulveda, Arizona Republic