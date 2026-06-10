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From news on Arizona’s housing market to tips for making your bathroom feel bigger, here’s a quick recap of helpful links for Phoenix renters.

📉 Foreclosures have increased nationally over the last year, but they’ve actually decreased in Maricopa County. (Phoenix Business Journal, 🔒)

🏡 While the housing market is improving in some ways, first-time homebuyers are still feeling boxed out. (Arizona Mirror)

🥫 Thousands of Arizonans have been pushed off food stamps—and now Valley food banks are struggling to keep up. (Axios Phoenix)

🚨 Phoenix police and park rangers reportedly closed all the entrances to a park after closing time except one—boxing in unhoused people so police could run their names for warrants and cite them for trespassing. (Phoenix New Times)

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🧑‍⚖️ The city of Phoenix sold land to an affordable housing developer at a discount. The Goldwater Institute sued, saying the city violated the state constitution’s gifts clause. (The Copper Courier)

👷 A new apartment complex with 301 units is being built near Glendale’s Westgate area. (The Copper Courier)

🧳 Now this is a storage hack I’ve never heard before: using vintage suitcases as decor while also hiding clutter. (Apartment Therapy)