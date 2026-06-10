Housing

7 news stories and resources for Phoenix renters this week (June 10)

From news on foreclosures in Maricopa County to tips on using unusual items for storage, here’s a quick recap of helpful links for Phoenix renters.

graphic of couch and shelves on pink background
(Francesca Daly/COURIER)

This section appears in Rent Check PHX, a free biweekly newsletter made for Phoenix renters, written by someone who’s lived it. Sign up here.

From news on Arizona’s housing market to tips for making your bathroom feel bigger, here’s a quick recap of helpful links for Phoenix renters.

📉 Foreclosures have increased nationally over the last year, but they’ve actually decreased in Maricopa County. (Phoenix Business Journal, 🔒)

🏡 While the housing market is improving in some ways, first-time homebuyers are still feeling boxed out. (Arizona Mirror)

🥫 Thousands of Arizonans have been pushed off food stamps—and now Valley food banks are struggling to keep up. (Axios Phoenix)

🚨 Phoenix police and park rangers reportedly closed all the entrances to a park after closing time except one—boxing in unhoused people so police could run their names for warrants and cite them for trespassing. (Phoenix New Times)

🧑‍⚖️ The city of Phoenix sold land to an affordable housing developer at a discount. The Goldwater Institute sued, saying the city violated the state constitution’s gifts clause. (The Copper Courier)

👷 A new apartment complex with 301 units is being built near Glendale’s Westgate area. (The Copper Courier)

🧳 Now this is a storage hack I’ve never heard before: using vintage suitcases as decor while also hiding clutter. (Apartment Therapy)

MORE: This north Phoenix group is building community and teaching neighbors about ICE

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