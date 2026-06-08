3 West Valley developments are on the way, including Glendale apartments

New housing, shopping and dining projects are underway in the West Valley, two of which are expected to be completed in 2026.

Hundreds of apartment units are in the works near Glendale’s popular Westgate area.

Buckeye is getting a Sprouts Farmers Market, known for its fresh and healthy food options, in a part of the city that is rapidly developing.

In Peoria, the bones of a restaurant that closed down in 2025 is being converted to Fogo de Chão, a Brazilian steakhouse.

Here’s what West Valley residents should know.

More housing options near Glendale’s Westgate area

Zanjero III Apartments will be a 301-unit complex near 91st and Glendale avenues in Glendale. The location is in proximity to restaurants, the Tanger Outlets shopping center and entertainment venues.

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It’s planned to offer a “luxury residential rental community” on 8.32 acres. Site renderings show the buildings will have four levels.

The project has been in the works for a few years. Construction was supposed to start in 2024, according to the city’s development website.

An estimated opening date is unknown.

New grocery store option for Buckeye residents

Sprouts, a supermarket known for offering natural, organic and gluten-free foods, is being built off Verrado Way and Roosevelt Street in Buckeye.

It sits in the city’s “Mix on Roosevelt” development, just south of the Interstate 10 freeway. The closest Sprouts to Buckeye currently is over 10 miles away, in Avondale.

The store will open on July 24, according to the company.

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Steakhouse replaces Mexican restaurant in Peoria

Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão is taking over what used to be On the Border Mexican Grill near 75th Avenue and Bell Road in Peoria.

On the Border, a Tex-Mex chain, closed all its Arizona locations in early 2025. Peoria issued a commercial tenant improvement permit in April for the building to be converted into the new restaurant, according to city records.

Fogo de Chão first opened in Brazil in 1979 and, 20 years later, debuted in the United States. Dishes including steak, chicken, lamb, pork and seafood are offered. The company currently has one Arizona site open in Scottsdale, but additional locations were planned for Gilbert and Goodyear.

The restaurant was expected to open by fall, according to the company.

Reporting by Elena Santa Cruz, Arizona Republic