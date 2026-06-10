Housing

3 rentals in Phoenix that accept Section 8 vouchers

Here are three rentals we found in Phoenix that accept Section 8 housing vouchers.

graphics of a box, key, and papers and pen
(Francesca Daly/COURIER)

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One of our readers asked if I could feature some rental listings that accept Section 8 housing vouchers, so that’s what I’m bringing you today. 

I found all of these using AffordableHousing.com, as Zillow does not have a filter for this in its search.

🏠 This three-bed, two-bath near McDowell Road and 91st Avenue was built in 2005 and has a two-car garage. It’s 1,550 square feet and has a playground within the walled neighborhood. The monthly rent is listed at $2,300,without utilities included. The home is available July 2, and no pets are allowed. Tenants rent directly through the owner, rather than a management company, which I know is a desirable arrangement for a lot of you.   

🔑 This two-bed, one-bath near 12th Street and Northern Avenue includes a washer, a dryer, and a carport with storage. It was built in 1973 and is 690 square feet. Up to one pet is allowed, with a monthly $25 pet fee on top of the $1,350 rent. The tenant covers electric and gas, while the owner pays for water, trash, and other services. The listing shows an incredibly high security deposit, though, of over $13,000 that’s listed as “negotiable.” If you’re interested in this property, I’d call and see if that figure is correct. 

🚪 This three-bed, two-bath is brand new and has never been lived in before. The townhouse near 24th Street and Southern Avenue is 951 square feet and listed for $1,995 a month. There is a fenced-in backyard, on-site parking, and in-unit laundry. Up to one pet is allowed, with no monthly pet fee listed, just a $250 pet deposit. The tenant pays for electric while the owner covers other utilities. 

If you come across any interesting, weird, or surprisingly affordable listings that you think should be featured here, please send them my way at jessicaswarner@couriernewsroom.com!

Listings available as of June 10. I’m not paid to share these listings, but that doesn’t mean I can personally vouch for them. Please do your research before applying and signing a lease.

MORE: 3 West Valley developments are on the way, including Glendale apartments

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Jessica Swarner
Jessica Swarner Newsletter Editor
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