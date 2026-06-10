3 rentals in Phoenix that accept Section 8 vouchers

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One of our readers asked if I could feature some rental listings that accept Section 8 housing vouchers, so that’s what I’m bringing you today.

I found all of these using AffordableHousing.com, as Zillow does not have a filter for this in its search.

🏠 This three-bed, two-bath near McDowell Road and 91st Avenue was built in 2005 and has a two-car garage. It’s 1,550 square feet and has a playground within the walled neighborhood. The monthly rent is listed at $2,300,without utilities included. The home is available July 2, and no pets are allowed. Tenants rent directly through the owner, rather than a management company, which I know is a desirable arrangement for a lot of you.

🔑 This two-bed, one-bath near 12th Street and Northern Avenue includes a washer, a dryer, and a carport with storage. It was built in 1973 and is 690 square feet. Up to one pet is allowed, with a monthly $25 pet fee on top of the $1,350 rent. The tenant covers electric and gas, while the owner pays for water, trash, and other services. The listing shows an incredibly high security deposit, though, of over $13,000 that’s listed as “negotiable.” If you’re interested in this property, I’d call and see if that figure is correct.

🚪 This three-bed, two-bath is brand new and has never been lived in before. The townhouse near 24th Street and Southern Avenue is 951 square feet and listed for $1,995 a month. There is a fenced-in backyard, on-site parking, and in-unit laundry. Up to one pet is allowed, with no monthly pet fee listed, just a $250 pet deposit. The tenant pays for electric while the owner covers other utilities.

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If you come across any interesting, weird, or surprisingly affordable listings that you think should be featured here, please send them my way at jessicaswarner@couriernewsroom.com!

Listings available as of June 10. I’m not paid to share these listings, but that doesn’t mean I can personally vouch for them. Please do your research before applying and signing a lease.