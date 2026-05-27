Immigration ICE agents pepper sprayed detainees. Here’s what you need to know. Copper Courier Staff May 27, 2026 Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Mail (Opens in new window)Mail Copy link Popular Politics Fallout intensifies as GOP rivals, allies question Mark Lamb’s conduct Politics Your weekly guide to taking action in Arizona (May 30-June 4) Culture Don’t wait for the Tucson Gem Show—these 10 Arizona crystal shops are open year-round Immigration Rep. Greg Stanton sounds alarm after visit to Dilley Detention Center News Why did an Arizona school board member do a Nazi salute mid meeting? Follow Us TikTok YouTube Instagram X Facebook Newest Videos Immigration Rep. Greg Stanton sounds alarm after visit to Dilley Detention Center Education Arizona school board member gives Nazi salute during public meeting Politics Rep. Yassamin Ansari says ICE delayed releasing detainee medical records Politics Rep. Yassamin Ansari takes aim at Trump and ICE in first State of the District event Education Arizona spends more than $1B on vouchers while SNAP rolls shrink