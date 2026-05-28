Rep. Greg Stanton sounds alarm after visit to Dilley Detention Center

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US Rep. Greg Stanton of Arizona is sounding the alarm after he recently visited the Dilley Detention Center located 72 miles south of San Antonio saying, “What we saw inside there was very disturbing.”

Dilley is the one detention facility in the US that holds immigrant families and children.

Despite a longstanding court order, many children have been held far past the 20-day limit put in place.

The facility, operated by private prison company CoreCivic, has processed thousands of detainees since reopening under the second Trump administration.

According to reports, most people detained there have no criminal record in the US.

One 14-year-old girl from Colombia told ProPublica, “The workers treat the residents unhumanly, verbally, and I don’t want to imagine how they would act if they were unsupervised.”