Don’t wait for the Tucson Gem Show—these 10 Arizona crystal shops are open year-round

Collecting crystals has gone mainstream in recent years. Whether as a way to enhance home decor, spiritual practice, or geological interest, most people have a pretty rock or two—or twenty—that they like to show off. This is especially true in Arizona, as it is one of the most celebrated gem and mineral states in the country. This reputation is largely thanks to the varying and vast landscape, which includes volcanoes, mountains, mineral deposits, canyons, intense weather, and more. The earth in State 48 is simply ideal for mineral and crystal formation—evident by the ample active mines.



Rockhounders love it here since there is nary a bad place to search for the next find—even the filler rock in the Valley has chunks of malachite and Chrysocolla in it! But with summer heat on the rise and the giant Tucson Gem and Mineral Show over half a year away, air-conditioned crystal shops may be the next best way to score that piece of turquoise you’ve been meaning to add to your collection.

There are many crystal shops within the state that are cut above the rest—pun intended. Whether for displaying grand and unusual pieces, offering an ample selection, or simply selling at unexpectedly low prices, some crystal shops simply shine.

The best 10 crystal shops in Arizona

Rare Earth Gallery

Address: 6401 E. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek

Hours: Daily 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rare Earth Gallery is worth the drive from Phoenix to the off-the-beaten-path town of Cave Creek. The outdoor parking lot has unusual finds, including stone fountains, sink basins, and bathtubs made out of surprising crystals and minerals, such as rose quartz. Inside, you will find jewelry, singing bowls, meteorites, fossils, show-stopping pieces, and loose gems, minerals, and a wide variety of crystals. Although prices tend to be a bit on the higher end, the staff is full of expertise and intuitive guidance, adding to the value of simply going to Rare Earth Gallery. Unlike the typical commercial crystal shop, Rare Earth leaves an impression, fossilizing itself in your memory.

Large, show-stopping pieces is part of what makes Rare Earth Gallery so memorable. (Courtesy of Rare Earth Gallery)

Old Town Rocks

Address: 1019 N. Main St., Cottonwood

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Hours: Sunday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

While exploring this quirky Verde Valley river town with the family, be sure to step into Old Town Rocks. Simple, open, and airy, this crystal shop creates a calming shopping experience by cutting through the clutter. Center displays offer jewelry, handmade wares, and select stones. Outer paths offer tables full of larger pieces, including a locally found discount rock cart. While the offerings vary, petrified wood, mahogany, obsidian, and other large chunks are often available for just a few dollars. Thanks to the pricing and selection, this place makes sure Cottonwood rocks.

Stones Crystal Shop

Address: 7085 E. Fifth Ave., Scottsdale

Hours: Daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Just about every local can tell you that if you want to crystal shop hop, go on down to Scottsdale. Even in a town saturated with crystal whimsy, Stones Crystal Shop catches the eye. The bold yellow lettering among the row of retailers matches the boldness of the high-quality stones found inside—all sourced from specific partners. Find raw stones, hematite bracelets, polished rocks, jewelry, smudge accessories, and fossils, all ready to contribute that little je ne sais quoi to your life. Surrounded by competition, there is a very fine reason that reviewers call this “a gem of a place.”

Aquamarine Daydream

Address: 408 N. Fourth Ave., Tucson

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Hours: Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Tucson Gem Show is internationally revered. Naturally, crystal and gem shops in Tucson need to stand out to stand up to those expectations. Aquamarine Daydream does just that. With items starting at just $0.50, mystery boxes to deliver just what you need, and various events hosted in-house, Aquamarine Daydream is a crystal shop that is more like a gathering space for all ages. What started as a hobby in 2008 has developed into a three-location storefront, with a year-round wholesale shop and a stand at the gem fair to boot! Talk about multi-faceted.

Aquamarine Daydream seems to have an endless selection of crystals. (Courtesy of Aquamarine Daydream)

Miners Rock Shop

Address: 1103 W. Fairmont Drive, Tempe

Hours: Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Miners Rock Shop may look like a typical warehouse, but there is a reason it is unanimously ranked as a 5 star location with over 300 reviews. It offers a great selection at even better prices, but also doubles as a type of gem and mineral club. With classes, workshops, tumblers, and various machinery available, this family owned and operated shop allows customers to do more than simply buy the perfect stone. If you find the perfect stone, the staff at Miners Rock Shop will teach you how to facet it and turn it into a prized piece of jewelry for generations to come.

Strega

Address: 157 N. Coronado Drive, Sierra Vista

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Hours: Daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Unique, unusual, slightly witchy” is the vibe Strega proudly leans into. So much more than a simple crystal shop, Strega is the main metaphysical store and gathering place within Cochise County. Classes, rituals, books, herbs, containers, and more spiritually laden items are sold here, alongside crystals with descriptions. Crystals are often sought out as spiritual enhancers, and Strega makes sure to inform customers how each crystal is best used. More akin to a spiritual gathering space than a strict crystal shop, you don’t need a crystal ball to tell you to go.

Crystals at Strega come with explanations on how best to use each crystal for spiritual practice. (Courtesy of Strega)

Crescent Moon Jewelry and Gifts

Address: 802 N. Beeline Highway, Payson

Hours: Daily 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Many people travel to Payson for the trees, cooler weather, and mountain air. The smartest people travel to Payson to find the best rocks, minerals, and crystals in the state. Crescent Moon Jewelry and Gifts allows tourists and locals alike to find their next score without all the hassle and strain of rockhounding. With crystals, gems, bundles, and a psychic reader, Crescent Moon is a polished shop with many shiny rocks to choose from. Shopping here has a very homey vibe while offering a reprieve from the somewhat unpredictable weather of the area—Payson is known to have sudden, unexpected hailstorms even in the middle of summer.

Natural Expressions, Inc.

Address: 13802 E. Williams Field Road, Gilbert

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Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Don’t be afraid to take a tumble at Natural Expressions, Inc. This unassuming location may seem lackluster from the front, but the private yard reveals a selection unlike any other. Rows, tables, and containers of polished, rough, and cut stones are waiting to be collected at surprisingly low prices. Find display-worthy stones, yard fillers, project rocks, and more at this highly-rated and well-loved rock shop. The vast selection and sheer quantity will make it feel like you’ve spent the day rockhounding without all the usual equipment—you’ll certainly dig it here.



Crystal Magic

Address: 2978 AZ-89A, Sedona & 1 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff

Hours: Daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This shop is a two-for-one special. Sedona may be both mocked and revered for its spiritual associations, but Crystal Magic was keen on this scene early on. Opening doors in 1986, Crystal Magic is the oldest New Age crystal shop in Sedona. Not simply around to cater to fads, this shop has stood the test of time with selection, pricing, and intuitive guidance from the entire staff. Serving the destination city for 40 years, this is the tried-and-true crystal shop in Sedona. That says a lot.

The Flagstaff location, which sits vibrantly on the corner, welcoming tourists, college students, and locals, opened its doors in the mid-90s and has maintained the same charm as the flagship Sedona location. With a yellow-and-purple entryway, the selection and fair pricing outshine Crystal Magic’s bright exterior.

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The Crystal Loft

Address: 1710 N. 16th St., Phoenix

Hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Increase your mineral intake this summer at The Crystal Loft in Phoenix. Tasteful and attractive wood shelves create a welcoming display of various crystals throughout the whole store. With some extra products, such as incense and sprays, to break up the displays, the entire store is visually interesting while flowing naturally. Choose between well-priced pocket stones, mini towers meant for display, beads, and more. With the convenience of location, The Crystal Loft is both easy to access and a crystal clear pick for Phoenix crystal shops.

Attractive, flowing displays make for a light experience at The Crystal Loft. (Courtesy of The Crystal Loft)

P.S.: Congratulations if you caught all the rock-solid puns.

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.