Your weekly guide to taking action in Arizona (May 30-June 4)

A weekly roundup of Arizona events, protests, canvasses, meetings, and community gatherings happening across the state from Saturday, May 30, through Thursday, June 4.

From Phoenix and Tucson to Mesa, Yuma, Cottonwood, and Surprise, residents can attend rallies, community meetings, food drives, canvasses, and public gatherings focused on local issues and civic engagement.

Here’s our weekly round-up of upcoming events and actions:

Saturday (May 30)

Stand Up CD 8

(Phoenix, 8 – 9:30 a.m.)

Neighbors will gather near 35th and Peoria avenues as part of a multi-site visibility event focused on representation in Arizona’s 8th Congressional District.

Coffee with the Chair

(Tucson, 8 – 10 a.m.)

Residents can stop by Pima County Democratic Party headquarters to meet the party chair, ask questions, and learn more about local political work.

Saturday Protests Outside Ciscomani’s Office

(Tucson, 8 – 10 a.m.)

Participants will gather outside Rep. Juan Ciscomani’s Tucson office with signs, educational materials, a letter-writing station, and a canned food collection.

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We the People want to see the Epstein Files rally on the Tempe Pedestrian Bridge

(Tempe, 8:30 – 10 a.m.)

This Tempe bridge event will combine sign-waving, music, and a food drive during morning traffic near Cole Park.

Pratt’s Pet Store Protest

(Mesa, 9 – 11 a.m.)

Mesa Valley Indivisible members plan to gather outside Pratt’s Pets to raise concerns about animal conditions and puppy mill sourcing.

Canvass With Fuerte

(Private location, 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 2 p.m.)

Volunteers will receive training and materials before heading into neighborhoods to share voter information ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

ICE Out of Home Depot Phoenix Protest

(Phoenix, 9 – 11 a.m.)

Community members will gather outside the Home Depot on East Thomas Road to call attention to immigration enforcement affecting workers and surrounding neighborhoods.

Peaceful Resistance to Fascism

(Yuma, 10 – 11 a.m.)

Participants meet each Saturday at Fourth Avenue and 16th Street in Yuma for a public demonstration.

AANHPI Heritage Month Celebration

(Private location, 2 – 6 p.m.)

AZ AANHPI will host a community gathering marking AANHPI Heritage Month and the organization’s sixth anniversary.

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Sunday (May 31)

Cottonwood Corner Sunday Protests

(Cottonwood, 9 – 11 a.m.)

Community members will meet at Cottonwood Corner near State Route 89A and State Route 260 for their weekly Sunday gathering.

Monday (June 1)

CD1 Protest at Schweikert’s Office

(Scottsdale, 8 – 9 a.m.)

People will gather outside Rep. David Schweikert’s Scottsdale office, with organizers also collecting food and household supplies for local residents.

Rush-hour Resistance Rally at 7th Ave and Osborn

(Phoenix, 4 – 5:30 p.m.)

This central Phoenix rally takes place during evening traffic, with participants gathering along Seventh Avenue and Osborn Road.

Tuesday (June 2)

Chipping Away At The ICE

(Private location, 7:30 – 9 a.m.)

Chandler Gilbert Indivisible will hold a bridge protest focused on immigration enforcement and visibility during the morning commute.

San Tan Valley Democrats: Pizza and Politics

(Private location, 7 – 8:30 p.m.)

San Tan Valley residents can meet neighbors, talk about local issues, and connect in an informal setting.

Wednesday (June 3)

Rush-hour Resistance Rally at the Melrose Curve

(Phoenix, 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.)

People will gather in the Melrose area during morning traffic for a weekly visibility event.

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Rush-hour Resistance Rally at Moon Valley

(Phoenix, 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.)

North central Phoenix residents will meet along Seventh Street for a morning rush-hour rally.

Rush-hour Resistance Rally at Bell Rd and Civic Center Dr

(Surprise, 4 – 5:30 p.m.)

Participants will gather near Bell Road and Civic Center Drive in Surprise for an evening visibility event.

Thursday (June 4)

Rush-hour Resistance Rally at ICE Field Office

(Phoenix, 7:30 a.m.)

This morning rally takes place outside the ICE field office in Phoenix and centers on immigration enforcement concerns.

Wine, Dine and Sign: Democracy Downtown

(Phoenix, 7 – 10 p.m.)

People can meet in downtown Phoenix for food, conversation, and petition signing as part of a weekly gathering.

Have an event to add? Email our State Organizing Coordinator at Martin@couriernewsroom.com with details at least one week before the event date.



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