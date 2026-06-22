Sen. Kaine blasts Kari Lake for cartel allegations against Sen. Gallego

Kari Lake stated multiple times, without evidence, that US Sen. Ruben Gallego of Arizona was affiliated with drug cartels during her failed bid to defeat him in the 2024 US Senate race.

One particularly brazen instance came after Gallego denounced the Trump administration’s military operation in Venezuela, to which she responded via social media, “You are a member of a Mexican cartel family. You are also a fraud. No one is surprised by your take.”

Lake recently appeared before the Senate Foreign Relations Community as Trump’ s nominee for ambassador to Jamaica where she was grilled about her qualifications and the accusations.