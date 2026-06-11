From Phoenix and Tempe to Scottsdale, Nogales, Fountain Hills, and communities across the state, residents can attend rallies, visibility events, discussion groups, and community gatherings focused on local issues and civic engagement.

Here’s our weekly round-up of upcoming events and actions:

Friday (June 12)

Rush-hour Resistance Rally at 25th Ave and Happy Valley

(Phoenix, 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.)

Participants will gather in the Happy Valley area for a morning rush-hour visibility event.

MoveOn Scottsdale Cohort Honk and Wave

(Scottsdale, 8 – 9 a.m.)

MoveOn’s Scottsdale cohort will meet near Shea Boulevard and 90th Street for a morning honk-and-wave event.

Rush-hour Resistance Rally at 35th Ave and Bethany Home

(Phoenix, 4 – 5:30 p.m.)

West Phoenix residents will gather near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road during evening traffic for a recurring visibility event.

Saturday (June 13)

Power Belongs to the People, No Kings Food Drive

(Tempe, 8 – 10 a.m.)

Participants will meet on the Cole Park pedestrian bridge for a No Kings-themed rally and food drive.

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2026 Nogales Protest & Protect

(Nogales, 9 – 10 a.m.)

Community members will gather near Mastick Way in Nogales for a weekly visibility event.

ICE Out of Home Depot Phoenix Protest

(Phoenix, 9 – 11 a.m.)

People will meet outside the Home Depot on East Thomas Road to call attention to immigration enforcement affecting workers and nearby neighborhoods.

Sunday (June 14)

Our Flag is for everyone rally

(Private location, 8 – 10 a.m.)

Mohave County Indivisible will host a Flag Day rally focused on civic participation and community visibility.

Monday (June 15)

Exercise Your Rights

(Fountain Hills, 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.)

Participants will meet near Saguaro and Shea boulevards for a morning visibility event.

Rush-hour Resistance Rally at 7th Ave and Osborn

(Phoenix, 4 – 5:30 p.m.)

This central Phoenix rally takes place during evening traffic near Seventh Avenue and Osborn Road.

Tuesday (June 16)

Rush-hour Resistance Rally at 7th St and McDowell

(Phoenix, 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.)

Neighbors will gather near Seventh Street and McDowell Road for a morning visibility event during commute hours.

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Wednesday (June 17)

Rush-hour Resistance Rally at Moon Valley

(Phoenix, 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.)

North central Phoenix residents will meet along Seventh Street for a morning rush-hour rally.

Caffeinate & Activate

(Phoenix, 9:30 – 11 a.m.)

Desert Democracy will host a casual morning gathering for residents to connect and discuss local civic issues.

Thursday (June 18)

Rush-hour Resistance Rally at ICE Field Office

(Phoenix, 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.)

Participants will gather across from the ICE field office in Phoenix for morning and afternoon visibility events.

Freedom Rings Indivisible Weekly Discussion Group

(Private location, 6 – 8 p.m.)

Freedom Rings Indivisible will host a weekly discussion group in Tempe focused on local concerns and community action.

Have an event to add? Email our State Organizing Coordinator at Martin@couriernewsroom.com with details at least one week before the event date.

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