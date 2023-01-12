As of now, 29 other states have eliminated the “pink tax.”

Hygiene isn’t cheap.

The average cost of a box of tampons is $7, with the average user purchasing 9 boxes per year. Pads cost an average of $6 per box at 12 boxes per year. With either option, the cost to purchase these products can range from $60-$80 per year—before tax.

According to Arizona law, menstrual products are deemed non-essential goods, and when taking local and state taxes into account, menstrual products in the state are taxed between 7% and 10%. That’s a hefty price, and Gov. Katie Hobbs understands that burden.

The ‘Pink Tax’

During her first State of the State address on Jan. 9, Hobbs said she is seeking to help Arizonans by eliminating what is known as a “pink tax” — which refers to products explicitly marketed toward women to be more expensive than those marketed toward men.

Previewing the budget proposal she will release on Jan. 13, Hobbs said she would request $50 million for a child tax credit for low-income families and push to exempt diapers and feminine hygiene products like tampons and pads from the state sales tax.

“We will also help lower costs for Arizona families by exempting diapers and feminine hygiene products from our state’s sales tax,” Hobbs said during her speech. “These everyday items add up, and we can and should help provide this relief to individuals and families who too often must choose between paying their bills or paying for the things they need to be healthy.”

Majority Support to Remove Tax Burden

As of now, 29 other states have eliminated the “pink tax” — and Arizona could be one of them as the idea is now a bipartisan proposal.

This week, Arizona Republican Sen. T.J. Shope introduced SB 1033, a bill that proposes eliminating sales tax for tampons, sanitary napkins, menstrual sponges, menstrual cups, feminine hygiene products, disposable diapers, and similar disposable items.

Last year, CVS said they would do their part by lowering prices on items such as tampons, menstrual pads, liners, and menstrual cups. Furthermore, they would pay the sales taxes on menstrual products in 12 states, including Arkansas, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

Hopefully, Arizona will join that list very soon.

