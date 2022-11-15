Arizonans—including Meghan McCain—had fun roasting Kari Lake after her loss to Katie Hobbs.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs on Monday defeated Kari Lake in the election to become the state’s next governor.

Lake, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and denied the results of the 2020 election, was behind Tuesday by over 18,000 votes.

Instead of conceding, Lake posted Monday night that “Arizonans know BS when they see it.”

Hobbs’ fans celebrated the win by posting memes praising the Democrat, playing off the “Dark Brandon” meme in support of President Joe Biden.

But people had a lot more fun roasting Lake, including Meghan McCain, daughter of former US Sen. John McCain of Arizona. Lake called the late senator a “loser” and told Republicans who supported him to leave the room at a campaign event.

Others made fun of the way Lake was lit in TV interviews, which “Saturday Night Live” highlighted in their Oct. 29 episode. Cecily Strong, impersonating Lake, said, “I’m just a regular hometown gal constantly in soft focus and lit like a ’90s Cinemax soft-core.”



People drew Trump into the conversation, referencing the time Lake vacuumed a red carpet where the former president would stand to speak.

Don't worry Kari Lake you'll always have a job in the Hobbs Administration pic.twitter.com/p7b9da1KpT — non-ficshawn🌵 (@ShawnInArizona) November 14, 2022

And they suggested Lake hold a press conference at Four Seasons Landscaping in Scottsdale, referencing the time the Trump campaign spoke to journalists outside of Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia.

In case the Kari Lake people are looking for a presser location. pic.twitter.com/m1MYLsN4Hl — Arizona Political 💎 (@AZVotes) November 14, 2022

Some people sent Lake on her way with memes saying “goodbye.”

And some simply expressed relief over the election’s results.

BREAKING: Not Democracy. — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) November 15, 2022

But the election isn’t over for everyone—as of Tuesday, the races for superintendent of public instruction and Arizona attorney general had not yet been called.

Follow The Copper Courier for updates as they come in!

