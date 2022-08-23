A meme used to mock the president has now become a rallying cry for celebrating his accomplishments.

Have you heard the right-wing phrase “Let’s go, Brandon”?

Count yourself lucky if you haven’t. The phrase became a conservative rallying crying after a news anchor at a sports event mistook the crowd’s chants of “Fuck Joe Biden” for “Let’s go, Brandon.”

Republicans and other opponents of President Joe Biden have been using the euphemism to deride the president ever since.

But out of the shadows of the people too afraid to say “the f-word” came another meme: Dark Brandon.

Normally pictured as a confident Biden with laser-beams for eyes, the Dark Brandon aesthetic was first seen on Chinese social network Weibo, according to Know Your Meme.

Apparently this is Chinese anti-Biden propaganda, but it kinda just makes Biden seem metal af pic.twitter.com/C8q2abiARf — Neoliberal 🌐🇺🇦 (@ne0liberal) May 21, 2021

It was then used ironically by right-wingers to mock what they saw as Biden’s incompetence in doing his job.

Know Your Meme says the term Dark Brandon came from a mix of references to “Let’s go, Brandon,” the Batman movie “The Dark Knight,” and the “Dark MAGA” aesthetic used to picture former President Donald Trump as a powerful, authoritarian leader.

Over time, as Biden racked up some wins—starting with the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri—the meme began being used by the left as a way to express appreciation and praise for the president.

In the past week:



– Top Al-Queda leader killed

– Sinema agrees to IRA deal

– Finland + Sweden approved to NATO

– CHIPs + PACT Act passed

– Uninsured rate at 8%

– 50 days of decreasing gas

– 2nd exc. order on abortion rights

– 76 judges confirmed



YOU WILL KNEEL TO DARK BRANDON pic.twitter.com/remIYGFgyW — shiv 🇺🇸 (@BeshearStan) August 5, 2022

After the US Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which featured pieces of Biden’s Build Back Better campaign agenda he campaigned on, supporters and members of the Biden administration shared Dark Brandon memes to celebrate.

The Dark Brandon memes continued after the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate to investigate whether he removed classified items from the White House.

Apparently, Dark Brandon can save the country from anything—including the end of the beloved ice cream treat, the Choco Taco.

Dark Brandon ripping the Choco Taco out of the heavens to bring it back to life pic.twitter.com/Zm2LLMLyp9 — gaba ghoul 🏴 (@LL_CoolBeans) July 26, 2022

