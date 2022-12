Arizona’s rich history, hot climate, and desert landscapes have made it the backdrop of everything from classic westerns to movies set in outer space. Let’s find out how much you know about these locally made films.

In 1994's Forrest Gump, the title character famously traipses through dog excrement on a long run. What Arizona city was the scene shot in? Flagstaff

Tuscon

Phoenix

Scottsdale What Oscar-winning 2006 film following a dysfunctional family in a VW bus was filmed in Arizona? Little Miss Sunshine

The Departed

Babel

Dream Girls The production crew for 1939's Stagecoach, starring John Wayne, lived in Kayenta during shooting. Who directed the film? John Ford

Sergio Leone

Howard Hawks

Sam Peckinpah Which Fast & Furious film was shot in Arizona? Fast Five

2 Fast 2 Furious

Tokyo Drift

The Fate of the Furious Arizona was used to film extra shots on which planet for a special anniversary edition of Star Wars: A New Hope? Tatooine

Alderaan

Yavin

Dagobah What 1968 movie, shot in the desert of northern Arizona, received an honorary Oscar for its achievement in makeup? Planet of the Apes

Night of the Living Dead

Rosemary's Baby

Once Upon a Time in the West Consistently ranked among the best films of all time, Casa Blanca featured several filming locations in Arizona. Who starred as Ilsa alongside Humphrey Bogart? Ingrid Bergman

Bette Davis

Lauren Bacall

Audrey Hepburn