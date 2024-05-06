8 rooftop bars in the Valley to keep your spirits high (literally)

When you live in the land of sunshine, it’s only natural to want to spend as much time outdoors as possible — but instead of going for another hike or round of golf, why not grab your friends and check out the Valley’s trendiest open-air rooftop bars? There’s nothing like sipping a cold craft cocktail while staring out at the city skyline or basking in a perfect Sonoran desert sunset.

From Tempe to Phoenix, here are the venues that should top your list:

Eden Rooftop Bar

If you haven’t spent time on the rooftop at Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix, you’re missing out on one of the hippest spots downtown: Eden Rooftop Bar. There’s a swimming pool and ample seating amidst a simple desert vibe.

Rent a poolside cabana by day through ResortPass or stop by after work for craft cocktails and Mediterranean fare (think: hummus and whipped feta, roasted lamb meatballs, chicken pesto flatbread, or a kale and quinoa salad). For your beverage, choose an Alpine Negroni, Phoenix Rising, or From Oaxaca With Love — or, if you’re there with a group, order the Summer of Love, which serves up to six.

Théa Mediterranean Rooftop

Global Ambassador is one of the newest hotels in town and, as the brainchild of hospitality legend Sam Fox, features five restaurants. The pinnacle of the hotel? Theà Mediterranean Rooftop, an 18,000-square-foot restaurant overlooking Camelback Mountain.

Theà translates to “goddess of light,” and serves as a haven where patrons can enjoy a handcrafted cocktail as the sun dips below the horizon (dinner options include various dips with pita, sushi and crudo, flatbreads, skewers, and salads). Or stop by for brunch and enjoy such specialties as shakshuka, avocado toast, and chocolate babka French toast — and pair it with champagne, a bloody Mary, or an espresso martini.

Upstairs at Flint

The Esplanade on Camelback has always been a great spot to meet up with friends, family, or coworkers, and it truly doesn’t get any better than Upstairs at Flint. As you ascend the stairs, you’ll be treated to live music (a guitarist strumming and singing along) and a lively scene.

Come for the cocktails (especially the Flint Old Fashioned, The Girl From Ipanema, and The Adults are Talking) and stay for the delicious dishes from the wood-fired grill: roasted half chicken, chermoula shrimp kebabs, lamb chops, and swordfish. Upstairs at Flint is open weather-permitting, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings and it always draws a crowd.

Skysill Rooftop Lounge

For some of the best views in the city, make your way to The Westin Tempe. On the 18th floor, you’ll find the Skysill Rooftop Lounge, making it the Valley’s highest open-air rooftop bar.

This daytime pool scene is a staycation favorite (hello, plush lounge chairs, cabanas, and day beds), but at night this spot morphs into a swanky lounge vibe. Dive into the carne asada nachos, heirloom caprese salad or sliders for appetizers, and dig into vegetable lasagna or branzino for your entrée.

Events, including a DJ spinning throwback hits, are scheduled throughout the month. Splurge on bottle service, or go lowkey with fun cocktails, like the Monsoon Sunset, Continental Tiki, and Saguaro Blossom.

Lucero Rooftop Lounge and Terrace

Tempe has more than one rooftop bar, and you owe it to yourself to check them both out. Lucero Rooftop Lounge and Terrace is another local hangout located on the 16th floor of the Omni Tempe Hotel at ASU.

The bar is an ideal venue to watch another glorious Arizona sunset, but the couch is another comfy spot for sipping a Prickly Pear Margarita, Orange Blossom Breeze, or Sparkling Guava Colada. Don’t miss the hot plates when hunger strikes, including beef short rib croquettes, grilled halloumi, and a whole roasted cauliflower with toasted cashew crunch.

Don Woods Say When

Looking for a terrace bar with a retro vibe? The 70s-inspired Don Woods’ Say When, located at Rise Uptown Hotel on Camelback, has all the feels you’re looking for. During the cooler months, make use of the cozy firepits; otherwise, sit back in the swanky seating indoors or out.

This bar focuses on crafting cocktails that are “forgotten classics,” such as a White Negroni, Dark N’ Stormy, or Kentucky Buck. It also serves wine, beer and cider, plus a limited menu of small bites (think: salt and vinegar chips, deviled eggs, and baked goat cheese). It’s open Thursdays through Mondays and walk-ins are welcome for parties under nine.

Floor 13 Rooftop Bar

It’s time to head back downtown to Floor 13 Rooftop Bar, where the impressive views of the skyline are not to be missed at the Hilton Garden Inn. Expect plenty of sunshine here if you visit during the day, or space heaters to keep you toasty on cooler evenings.

Ready to nosh? Don’t sleep on the pork belly tacos al pastor, barbacoa cheek tostadas or street corn. Wash it all down with fun cocktails, like Into Thin Air, Master of Suspense, and Guilty Witness. And if this historic building looks familiar, that’s because it was featured in the opening skyline scene of the 1960 movie “Psycho.”

From the Rooftop

Roosevelt Row is one of the most popular spots downtown — thanks to its boutique shopping, funky art galleries, and quirky restaurants — and From the Rooftop is always a happening place. This bar sits on top of the Cambria Hotel in Downtown Phoenix, and has live music several nights per week.

The all-day menu features chicken wings, fries with all the fixings, pretzels and queso, fresh salads, burgers, tacos, and sandwiches. The cocktail menu delights with Mango Mezcalitas, Cranberry Mules, and Cactus Juice. Reservations are accepted for parties of 12 or more.

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.