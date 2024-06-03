VIDEO: Supporters Gather for Claudia Sheinbaum’s Victory Speech in Mexico City

June 3, 2024
Claudia Sheinbaum’s supporters gathered at the Zocalo, Mexico City’s main square, to celebrate her victory as Mexico’s first female president on early hours of Monday, June 3.
@coppercourier Claudia Sheinbaum’s supporters gathered at the Zocalo, Mexico City’s main square, to celebrate her victory as Mexico’s first female president in the early hours of Monday, June 3. The country’s National Electoral Institute said that with 74.3% of votes tallied, Sheinbaum led with 58.3-60.7% of the votes. Video by Celeste Tossolini shows supporters waiting for Sheinbaum’s victory speech. This election cycle has been described as the most violent and biggest election cycle the country has ever seen. Analysis by the New York Times found that 36 candidates had been killed prior to the killing of Jose Alfredo Cabrera Barrientos, a mayoral candidate in south Mexico who was fatally shot on May 29 during his closing campaign event. 📹 : Celeste Tossolini via Storyful . . . . #ClaudiaSheinbaum #mexico #mexico🇲🇽 #mexicocity #mexicotiktok #mexicocheck #mexicotravel #femalepresident #historymade #historymadetoday #historic #historico #fyp #fypシ゚viral #fypp #Zocalo ♬ original sound – Copper Courier
CATEGORIES: POLITICS VIDEO
Politics
BREAKING: AG Kris Mayes sues rental corporations for conspiratorial price-fixing
It looks like, legally speaking, rent really may be “too damn high.” Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced Wednesday a lawsuit against nine...
Op-ed: Trump’s journey from hosting The Apprentice to being the biggest loser
Leading up to the 2016 election, Donald Trump crafted an image of himself as a successful businessman and a winner. But in reality, Trump has a long...
Local News
It sure looks like Trump is paying off witnesses
Just days after Donald Trump became a convicted felon, new reporting shows that nine Trump witnesses received hefty financial payouts, promotions,...
Millions of Americans could file their taxes for free starting in 2025
The IRS’ Direct File program was rolled out on a limited basis in 12 states this past tax-filing season and saved 140,000 taxpayers who used it an...