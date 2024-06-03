Granite Post News Logo Image
VIDEO: Supporters Gather for Claudia Sheinbaum’s Victory Speech in Mexico City

mexico election

By Copper Courier Staff

June 3, 2024

Claudia Sheinbaum’s supporters gathered at the Zocalo, Mexico City’s main square, to celebrate her victory as Mexico’s first female president on early hours of Monday, June 3.

@coppercourier Claudia Sheinbaum’s supporters gathered at the Zocalo, Mexico City’s main square, to celebrate her victory as Mexico’s first female president in the early hours of Monday, June 3. The country’s National Electoral Institute said that with 74.3% of votes tallied, Sheinbaum led with 58.3-60.7% of the votes. Video by Celeste Tossolini shows supporters waiting for Sheinbaum’s victory speech. This election cycle has been described as the most violent and biggest election cycle the country has ever seen. Analysis by the New York Times found that 36 candidates had been killed prior to the killing of Jose Alfredo Cabrera Barrientos, a mayoral candidate in south Mexico who was fatally shot on May 29 during his closing campaign event. 📹 : Celeste Tossolini via Storyful . . . . #ClaudiaSheinbaum #mexico #mexico🇲🇽 #mexicocity #mexicotiktok #mexicocheck #mexicotravel #femalepresident #historymade #historymadetoday #historic #historico #fyp #fypシ゚viral #fypp #Zocalo ♬ original sound – Copper Courier

