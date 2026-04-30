A giant blue light in the metro Phoenix sky has gained popularity over social media for its unusual appearance, but it won’t be there for much longer.

The light has been a metro Phoenix phenomenon for nearly a year. At this point, most nearby Chandler residents know the blue light belongs to the Gila River Resorts & Wild Horse Pass Casino, but it won’t be visible for much longer.

Justin Sullivan, Gila River Resorts corporate director of marketing, said the light is known as the “Gila Beam.” It’s a marketing tactic and an homage to the famous Luxor Light in Las Vegas.

The Luxor Light in Las Vegas is typically the first thing nighttime travelers see when driving through the mountains to Las Vegas and is widely recognized.

The Wild Horse Pass Casino created a similar effect as the Luxor Light with LED lasers from Nu-Salt Lasers, which are the same lasers used at Black Eyed Peas performances and the Grammys. The Gila Beam is about three miles high and can be seen from around 10 miles away.

Sullivan said the unique marketing technique has brought in customers, confusion on social media and even speculation from nearby neighborhoods.

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“I saw this from my yard, and it actually scared the neighborhood,” said TikTok user @jojo.jovanna on a post regarding the Gila Beam.

Other social media users were just flat out confused by the unexpected light.

“Ah, yes, if movies have taught me anything, the light beam in the sky means the impending end of the world,” said Reddit user @AZDpcoffey on a Chandler, Arizona subreddit, discussing the strange light beam.

Why is the Gila Beam being removed?

The Gila Beam will be taken down on April 30 at the end of the Gila River Resorts’ Las Vegas residency, said Gila River Resorts social media coordinator Debbie Valdez.

The Las Vegas residency at Gila River Resorts is a 4-month-long promotional event at the resorts and casinos, giving Arizonans a taste of Las Vegas right in their backyard.

The Las Vegas residency consisted of “Vegas-style entertainment,” dinners from Las Vegas brands, celebrity appearances and a Corvette giveaway.

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The Gila Beam, as well as the Las Vegas residency, will only be around for a little bit longer, so see it while you still can.

However, it is likely to make a comeback in the future. Valdez said to check the sky for a surprise in January 2027.

Reporting by Paige Moore, Arizona Republic