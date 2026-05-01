People are struggling to pay their bills nationwide, and on top of that, a 2026 study said Arizona is one of the least affordable states. Yes, according to the Common Sense Institute, many states in the western portion of the US see higher costs of living than other parts of the country, and this includes Arizona. Hawaii ultimately landed as the priciest state, but Arizona’s not that far behind.

If you live in the Copper State, this may not come as a surprise. Housing prices have surged, utilities are on the rise thanks to data centers, and, of course, food costs have blown up. The ongoing war in the Middle East has inflated fuel prices, and everything in the U.S. uses trucks for transport, which only makes the extra dollar signs at the grocery store add up faster.

All of this can lead one to wonder how to shrink their weekly grocery spending or make their food budget stretch further. And luckily, there’s one key thing you can do: Pick the right grocery store. Now, this isn’t a miracle, but shopping smarter can help you get better deals. So, here are eight grocery stores around Phoenix and its suburbs with good deals—because you shouldn’t be afraid to shop at multiple stores if it will save you the most moolah in the end.

1. Peoria Discount Grocery

Address: 8150 W. Peoria Ave., Peoria

Hours: Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Peoria Discount Grocery is one of your best bets for affordable groceries if you live in the Phoenix area. It’s technically in the ‘burbs, but the extra couple of miles to get to it may just be worth it. Peoria Discount Grocery offers dry goods at reduced rates and keeps up with big, trendy brands, too. An April 2026 Facebook post, for instance, shows the store with newly stocked Starbucks products and Nescafé Ice Roast, which is really popular on #coffeetok.

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This store helped people of all walks of life stay nourished. “For over four years, this store has been integral to me saving up money and paying off my debt. It’s also the grocery store that I enjoy visiting more than any other store,” one Google reviewer shared.

2. Superstition Ranch Farmers Market

Address: 4755 E. Main St., Mesa

Hours: Monday-Saturday 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

When you need fresh produce on a budget, you can head to Mesa’s Superstition Ranch Farmers Market. The family-owned market has deals that simply can’t be beat. For example, at the time of writing, shoppers can grab three cucumbers for $1 or two cartons of strawberries for $5. These prices simply aren’t comparable to big-box stores. Oh, and there are also spices and other everyday kitchen needs here.

“The produce here is less expensive than your typical supermarket. I spent $67 and got some great deals. I bought honey too,” one testimony on Google reads. Another reviewer added, “Great place to buy fresh produce in bulk and freeze. [Avocados] were 3 for $1!” With a deal like that, you’ll never run out of guac!

3. Aldi

There are several Aldi locations around Phoenix, including in the city proper and in Glendale, and it can be a great place to shop when you’re adhering to a budget. You can find decent produce deals, and Aldi is known for having excellent frozen finds that are affordable without compromising flavor, too.

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Reddit users have particularly pointed out cheese, bell peppers, ground beef, English muffins, and chicken thighs as examples of food items that are notably cheaper at Aldi compared to other big grocery chains. “They always have great produce and it’s dirt cheap! Check out the Bell location if you want to save a ton. I also like the location across from [Paradise Valley Mall],” one Google reviewer wrote after visiting the Bell St. location.

An interior shot of Aldi showing shoppers walking around various departments. (Harrison Keely/CC BY 4.0)

4. Los Altos Ranch Market

Address: 1602 E. Roosevelt St., Phoenix

Hours: Monday-Sunday 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

Los Altos Ranch Market is a full-service grocery chain that generally keeps its prices lower than its peers. On top of that, it offers digital coupons that are easy to find in the app and a rewards system to take your savings over the top if you shop there consistently. Some deal examples at the time of writing include saving $20 on your grocery total when you spend $100 and saving $2 on Nescafé Clasico.

In the store’s Google reviews, many specifically note that they adore how fresh the produce is at Los Altos Ranch Market. The prices help, too. “There’s very many different options [and] affordable prices…” one visitor shared. Sounds like a trip to the market is needed for all of us!

5. American Discount Foods

Address: 9333 E. Main St., Mesa

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Hours: Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

American Discount Foods has both produce and dry goods, and it has some of the best deals around. It believes in its mission so much that its homepage says you can “save up to 75% off your monthly grocery bill” by shopping there. Of course, when you’re the state’s biggest liquidation store, you can proclaim that.

In addition to everyday low prices, American Discount Foods runs weekly deals to help your savings climb higher and higher. At the time of writing, examples include 64-oz. containers of Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice for $1.25 and beef chuck roast for $4.99 per pound. Naturally, shoppers love returning to see what new deals await them. “Of course it doesn’t carry every single item all stores usually do but they do rotate their stock and you will walk out with a good deal on something, guaranteed,” one wrote in a Google review.

6. Safeway

Safeway has 11 locations around the greater Phoenix area, so it’s a reliable grocery source no matter where you are. The chain was founded all the way back in 1915 with the express intent of giving consumers a good deal, and that still rings true today. For one, the store’s website notes that your first order of $75 can qualify for $30 off, which is an amazing bargain. But that’s not all—Safeway offers a weekly ad full of deals. For instance, the ad at the time of writing includes discounts like Nutri-Grain bar boxes for $2.99 and Sweet Baby Ray’s Barbecue Sauce for $1.99.

The store’s Google reviews show that many shoppers think Safeway’s normal prices are a little steep when compared to other stores, but the goal here is to keep an eye on the weekly ad and shop for the heavily discounted items. “If you use the coupons and membership discounts, you can get great products at an excellent price. I just got Tillamook shredded cheese ( my favorite) for $1.97 each!!!” one shopper shared.

An exterior shot of Safeway, a national supermarket chain. (bluestork/Shutterstock)

7. H Mart

Address: 1919 W. Main St., Mesa

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Hours: Monday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

H Mart is everyone’s favorite Asian grocery chain, and for good reason. Yes, you can find items at H Mart that you can’t find at traditional American grocery stores, but you can also find really great deals. Produce, in particular, is often cheaper at H Mart compared to big-box grocers. Plus, you save enough on your staples that you may have a few dollars to spare on something new to you, like a Lay’s chip flavor that’s unique to South Korea.

“Great pricing and great selection to choose from,” one shopper wrote in their Google review, adding that they admire the customer service at this H Mart as well. However, be warned that meat can be a bit pricier at H Mart. It depends on what you’re getting and what deals are active, but you may be able to find more affordable meat elsewhere.

An interior shot of H Mart showing bundles of bananas on sale. (Curlyrnd/CC BY-SA 4.0)

8. Fry’s

Fry’s is one of many grocery labels owned and operated by the Kroger company, and its stores come with a couple of different naming schemes, like Fry’s Food & Drugs and Fry’s Market. Now, large grocery corporations may not be the first to come to mind when you think about the most affordable options—and Kroger is, indeed, one of the biggest names in grocery in the US—but if you’ve ever shopped at any Kroger-owned store, like Fry’s or Ralphs in California, you know that you can find some really great deals there.

The key to getting good deals is to consistently check Fry’s website or its app. The chain, which has many locations across Phoenix, has weekly deals, digital coupons, and more to help you save money on your groceries. The Fry’s marketplaces also have clothes and home goods. “Love this location for when I need a little more than just groceries. Clean, well-stocked, [and] good prices,” one user shared about the West Bell Road location.

An exterior shot of a Fry’s grocery store. (StellarD/CC BY-SA 4.0)

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.