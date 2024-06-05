VIDEO: This is why Jill Biden Came to Phoenix

June 5, 2024
First Lady Jill Biden visited Phoenix to talk about education.
@coppercourier First Lady @drbiden visited Arizona last month. She spoke in front of teachers while campaigning for her husband, President Joe Biden. Educators from across the state gathered in Phoenix to listen to Biden speak. She touted the importance of supporting public schools and public school teachers. “You’re battling against school vouchers and a state Legislature that is more interested in dividing educators and parents than addressing things like educator pay and classroom size,” Biden said. Biden also spoke at Mesa Community College’s commencement ceremony in May. #arizona #az #phoenix #payteachersmore #livingwage #flotus #salary #jillbiden #teachers #publicschools #education ♬ original sound – Copper Courier
