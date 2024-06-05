Granite Post News Logo Image
VIDEO: This is why Jill Biden Came to Phoenix

By Copper Courier Staff

June 5, 2024

First Lady Jill Biden visited Phoenix to talk about education.

@coppercourier First Lady @drbiden visited Arizona last month. She spoke in front of teachers while campaigning for her husband, President Joe Biden. Educators from across the state gathered in Phoenix to listen to Biden speak. She touted the importance of supporting public schools and public school teachers. “You’re battling against school vouchers and a state Legislature that is more interested in dividing educators and parents than addressing things like educator pay and classroom size,” Biden said. Biden also spoke at Mesa Community College’s commencement ceremony in May. #arizona #az #phoenix #payteachersmore #livingwage #flotus #salary #jillbiden #teachers #publicschools #education ♬ original sound – Copper Courier

