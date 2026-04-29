What readers say about an Arizona bill to criminalize ICE warnings

This story was first published in The Copper Courier’s daily newsletter. Want to join the conversation? Sign up here.

On Monday, we talked about SB 1635, introduced by Senate Majority Leader John Kavanagh (R-Fountain Hills), that would make it a misdemeanor to alert others about ICE activity.

I asked what you all thought about the bill, and here’s what you said:

💬 “This bill is in direct violation of the freedom of speech. I’m 79 years old and I remember protesting against the Vietnam War. My friends were arrested for marching in the streets, shouting ‘No More War!’ and I sat for hours waiting for them to be released from jail. If this bill passes, how long will it be before they make it illegal to protest anything the government does. Stop this cancer before it spreads to all of our civil rights.” — Chris B.

💬 “Sounds like a great bill! Stop interfering with legal law enforcement activities.” — Richard H.

💬 “Just another way to cover up illegal ICE activities. Shame!” — Carroll F.

Advertisement

💬 “That bill is NOT legal! A blatant denial of First Amendment rights!” — Lynn L.

💬 “Don’t see how this is any different from acting as an accomplice to any other crime – ICE is a law enforcement agency. Whether you agree with the immigration laws or not is a different issue, and these are what objectors should be focused on changing, not battling law enforcement agencies.” — Paul A.

💬 “Ice has no more legal standing than the ‘Brown Shirts’ of Germany did. I think it’s one’s duty to protect and defend your neighbor.” — Beverly P.

💬 “Another attempt by MAGA politicians to circumvent the Constitution in favor of a narcissistic, authoritarian president to erode any semblance of any opposition with illegal means necessary.” — Frank R.

💬 “Interfering with law enforcement’s activities should be a crime. People who try to hinder ICE from arresting child molesters, fraudsters, gang members, rapists, and those who commit all sort of egregious crimes are really aiding and abetting the criminals. That is against the law. In view of the obstructionist behavior of some people against ICE in recent months it sounds like passage of this bill is necessary. By the way ACLU is a joke – right up there now with the Southern Poverty Law Center. I gave up supporting this organization years ago.” — Geneva D.

💬 “IT SUCKS! I’m tired of Republicans writing legislative bills anytime there is something they do not like so they attempt to legislate controls to suit their needs.” – Wayne K.

Advertisement

💬 “SO happy about this, these are individuals that entered our country illegally. Having spent time in other counties including Mexico and Canada they will NOT allow anyone to enter their country to live and work without permission. Why is the United States expected to welcome ALL?? What about our safety? I just don’t understand why people want to allow everyone here? Why don’t you try moving to Mexico without permission and see what happens – maybe educate yourself a bit.” — Christina J.

💬 “This is blatantly using the law to intimidate those whose free speech rights are protected by the constitution. This seems just a ‘show’ presentation by the leader to build his MAGA credentials. Disgusting.” — Sheri B.