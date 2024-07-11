How to vote in Arizona’s primary election on July 30

Signs point voters to a polling location as Arizonans cast their ballot on primary election day, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Guadalupe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona is holding its 2024 primary election on Tuesday, July 30.

The primary is for voters to narrow down the field of candidates in each political party and decide who will appear on the general election ballot in November.

Voters already did this for presidential candidates—Arizona held its separate presidential preference election back in March.

The races you’ll see on this ballot include the US House, US Senate, state House and Senate, and other state and local offices.

Primaries in Arizona are semi-closed, which means Democrats and Republicans receive ballots for their parties, but independents and unaffiliated voters can request which ballot they’d like to vote on.

How to vote with an early ballot

July 1 was the deadline to register to vote in the primary election. If you aren’t registered, go here to register online and make sure you’re ready to vote in November.

If you are registered to vote as a Democrat or Republican and are on the Active Early Voting List (AEVL), you should receive a ballot for your party in the mail.

If you are not on the list, or you are an independent or unaffiliated voter, you can request an early ballot online by Friday, July 19.

Once you have your ballot, you have until Tuesday, July 23 to fill it out and put it back in the mail to make sure it is received on time.

If you hang onto it for too long, or would just rather turn in your ballot in person, you can take it to a ballot drop-off box or voting center any time before 7 p.m. on Election Day, July 30. You can find the closest drop-off box or voting center to you here.

As long as you only vote once, you can also choose to vote in person even if you received an early ballot.

How to vote in person

In-person early voting for the primary is available through Friday, July 26. You can find the closest voting center to you here.

If you’re a registered Democrat or Republican, poll workers will give you your party’s ballot. If you are independent or unaffiliated, you can choose which ballot you’d like them to give you.

To vote in person, you will need to provide sufficient identification. You can see what forms of ID are accepted here.

If you wait to vote on Election Day, July 30, you can visit any voting center between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. As long as you’re in line by 7 p.m., you’ll be able to vote.