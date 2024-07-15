tr?id=&ev=PageView&noscript=
Arizona leaders condemn violence after Trump assassination attempt

Flowers and a tribute to fallen firefighter Corey Comperatore are pictured at the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company in Buffalo Township, Pa., Monday, July 15, 2024. Comperatore was shot and killed at the Trump rally in Butler, Pa., Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

By Jessica Swarner

July 15, 2024

In the wake of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump over the weekend, Arizona political figures condemned the violence and sent well wishes to those affected by the shooting. 

During a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, a 20-year-old man perched on a nearby rooftop shot at Trump. One spectator was killed and two were critically injured. 

Law enforcement has not yet identified a motive for the shooting.

President Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate running against Republican Trump, addressed the nation Sunday and said Americans have a responsibility to cool down “heated” political rhetoric. 

“There is no place in America for this kind of violence, for any violence, ever. Period. No exceptions. We can’t allow this violence to become normalized,” Biden said. 

Here’s how Arizona political figures reacted:

  • Jessica Swarner

    Jessica Swarner is the community editor for The Copper Courier. She is an ASU alumna and previously worked at KTAR News 92.3 FM in Phoenix.

