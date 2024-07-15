Arizona leaders condemn violence after Trump assassination attempt

Flowers and a tribute to fallen firefighter Corey Comperatore are pictured at the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company in Buffalo Township, Pa., Monday, July 15, 2024. Comperatore was shot and killed at the Trump rally in Butler, Pa., Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

In the wake of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump over the weekend, Arizona political figures condemned the violence and sent well wishes to those affected by the shooting.

During a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, a 20-year-old man perched on a nearby rooftop shot at Trump. One spectator was killed and two were critically injured.

Law enforcement has not yet identified a motive for the shooting.

President Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate running against Republican Trump, addressed the nation Sunday and said Americans have a responsibility to cool down “heated” political rhetoric.

“There is no place in America for this kind of violence, for any violence, ever. Period. No exceptions. We can’t allow this violence to become normalized,” Biden said.

Here’s how Arizona political figures reacted:

Gabby and I are horrified by the incident in Pennsylvania. No one should ever have to experience political violence — we know that firsthand. We’re keeping former President Trump, his family, and everyone involved in our thoughts. — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) July 13, 2024

Violence, especially political violence, is completely unacceptable. We must be a model for civil democracy and commit to the values that define us as Americans. — Kyrsten Sinema (@SenatorSinema) July 14, 2024

Last night’s attempted assassination of former President Trump was a tragic chapter in our history. We must enhance Secret Service protection for all major presidential candidates, including Robert Kennedy, Jr. — Ruben Gallego (@RepRubenGallego) July 14, 2024

I am shaken and horrified by the assassination attempt on President Trump’s life today. I am praying for President Trump and the innocent attendees who were tragically injured or killed. I am grateful for the brave Secret Service agents and law enforcement officials for their… — Kari Lake (@KariLake) July 14, 2024

I condemn the attempted assassination of the former president. It’s unacceptable to condone or embrace political violence in any form. — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) July 14, 2024

My statement on the assassination attempt of President Trump:https://t.co/wZydm6DXCn — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) July 14, 2024

God bless President Trump and his family. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) July 13, 2024

Laura and I are grateful to God that President Trump survived today’s attempt at his life. Our family is praying tonight for President Trump, the innocent bystanders that have been killed or remain in critical condition, and all those in attendance. We also owe our utmost… — Congressman Juan Ciscomani (@RepCiscomani) July 14, 2024

Political violence has no place in America. Joyce and I send our prayers to President Trump, his family, and the family of the rally attendee whose life was tragically taken. — Rep. David Schweikert (@RepDavid) July 13, 2024

Warrior. 🇺🇸 Pray for the safety and wellbeing of President Trump and the patriotic Americans at his rally in PA. https://t.co/ND0dQICGAL — Rep. Eli Crane (@RepEliCrane) July 13, 2024

Political violence is unacceptable, and has no place in this country. I am glad that former President Trump is safe, and hope that others at the rally were not seriously injured. I hope the perpetrator of this heinous act will be swiftly brought to justice. — Governor Katie Hobbs (@GovernorHobbs) July 13, 2024

Political violence of any kind is unacceptable and must be condemned outright. I’m thinking of everyone affected by this senseless act and wishing former President Trump and those injured a speedy recovery. — Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) July 13, 2024