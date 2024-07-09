Staying safe in Arizona’s heat: essential hydration tips

As temperatures continue to climb in Arizona, staying properly hydrated is becoming increasingly critical. The state Arizona Department of Health Services has issued a reminder emphasizing the importance of water intake, particularly during extreme heat conditions. Proper hydration not only aids in regulating body temperature but also plays a crucial role in eliminating waste and maintaining mental function. Important hydration information & tips The government recommends that the average adult should consume at least eight eight-ounce cups (64 ounces) of water daily, which is the equivalent of two liters or half a gallon. Individual hydration needs may vary based on activity levels and other factors. For those working in high heat, it is advised to drink one cup (eight ounces) of water every 15 to 20 minutes, translating to 24 to 32 ounces per hour. However, it’s important not to exceed 48 ounces per hour to avoid medical emergencies caused by low blood salt concentration. About 20% of daily fluid intake typically comes from food, with the rest from beverages. Foods with high water content, such as watermelon, strawberries, cucumbers, and bell peppers, can also contribute to maintaining hydration. For those particularly vulnerable to heat-related illnesses, such as infants, older adults, pregnant individuals, and those with chronic diseases, more than 64 ounces of water per day may be necessary. Children should be encouraged to drink eight gulps of water every 15 minutes when playing outside to prevent dehydration. Early signs of dehydration include thirst, dark yellow urine, dizziness, and dry mouth. Recognizing these symptoms can help prevent severe health issues. Residents are advised to always carry water and drink regularly, even if they do not feel thirsty. Checking on friends and neighbors, especially during the hottest days, is encouraged to ensure everyone has access to clean water. Lastly, free cooling and hydration centers are available throughout the state to support public health.

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

This story was generated in part by AI and edited by The Copper Courier staff.

