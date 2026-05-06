Local

12 Arizona events to check out this weekend (May 8-10)

From art fairs to a wine festival, here are some of the biggest events happening in Arizona this weekend.

woman looking at paintings in a booth at an art fair
(Karen Dole/Shutterstock)

This events list was first published in The Copper Courier’s daily newsletter. Sign up here.

This weekend is dominated by Mother’s Day brunches and markets, but here’s what else is happening in Arizona—plus a map so you can see where everything is at!

MORE: This unique Arizona spot was named top roadside attraction in the US

Popular

Sports

Life after Coyotes: Glendale officials say Westgate is thriving without NHL tenant

Newest Videos

Latest News

See More

Sports

Life after Coyotes: Glendale officials say Westgate is thriving without NHL tenant

Things To Do

Arizona’s tallest waterslide is open for summer. What to expect

News

After no charges, Phoenix family asks AG to charge cop who killed their dad

Local

3 low-cost tips for hosting people in a small Phoenix apartment