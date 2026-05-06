12 Arizona events to check out this weekend (May 8-10)

This events list was first published in The Copper Courier’s daily newsletter. Sign up here.
This weekend is dominated by Mother’s Day brunches and markets, but here’s what else is happening in Arizona—plus a map so you can see where everything is at!
- Southwest Wings Spring Fling in Sierra Vista, Wednesday-Saturday
- Prescott Valley Days, Thursday-Sunday
- Tucson Fine Mineral Gallery Spring Showcase, Friday-Sunday
- Verde Valley Wine Festival in Cottonwood, Saturday
- Open Box Book Sale in Flagstaff, Saturday
- Flagstaff Train Day, Saturday
- CHILL ACT Expo in Phoenix, Saturday
- Home and Landscape Show in Glendale, Saturday
- Mother’s Day Fine Art Festival in Prescott, Saturday-Sunday
- Anime Arizona Spring in Mesa, Saturday-Sunday
- Kingman Festival of the Arts, Saturday-Sunday
- Flagstaff Ride Your Bike Week, Sunday-May 16