9 Arizona stereotypes that are actually pretty accurate

Arizona has always had a reputation.

To outsiders, we’re the state where it’s impossibly hot, cacti are everywhere, and people willingly choose to live in the desert. Depending on who you’re talking to, Arizona is either a year-round paradise or a place where humans apparently decided to settle by accident.

As someone born here in the 1970s who later spent time in the Midwest before returning to Phoenix 23 years ago, I’ve spent decades hearing every Arizona joke and stereotype imaginable. I’ve also watched the state change dramatically over the years. Phoenix wasn’t always packed with endless master-planned communities and bumper-to-bumper traffic. I remember when stretches of orange groves and open desert were a much more common sight.

Not every Arizona stereotype holds up. Some are exaggerated, some are outdated, and some seem to have been invented by people who think tumbleweeds are rolling through downtown Phoenix every afternoon.

But a few of them?

I hate to admit it, but they’re surprisingly accurate.

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1. Everybody here seems to be from somewhere else

Ask someone in Arizona where they’re from, and there’s a decent chance the answer won’t actually be Arizona. You’ll hear Chicago. Michigan. Minnesota. New York. California. Ohio. Certain neighborhoods can start feeling like satellite branches of other states.

Arizona’s transplant culture even spills into sports. Go to a game when teams from Chicago, New York, or Los Angeles are in town, and you might wonder who the home team actually is. I’ve always felt a little bad for Arizona teams when the majority of the crowd suddenly erupts in support of the visitors.

Whenever people find out I was born in Arizona, I usually get some version of, “Wait… really?” Native Arizonans can feel oddly rare these days, especially among people my age.

There are obvious reasons Arizona keeps attracting people. Sunshine, mild winters, and not having to scrape ice off a windshield in January have always been major selling points. More recently, rising costs elsewhere and the flexibility of remote work have accelerated the migration.

Arizona often feels like one giant mashup of everyone else’s hometowns—and honestly, that stereotype tracks.

2. ‘But it’s a dry heat’ is basically our state slogan

People outside Arizona (we’re looking at you, Florida!) love making fun of this one. Arizonans love saying it anyway. The phrase has become almost automatic. Mention heat around someone from Arizona, and you’ll likely hear it within seconds.

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But here’s the thing: it isn’t entirely wrong.

90 degrees Fahrenheit with high humidity feels very different from 90 degrees in Arizona. Dry heat doesn’t magically make 118 degrees pleasant, and by July, it still feels like opening an oven door every time you step outside. But longtime residents insist there is a difference because, well, there is.

At some point, every Arizona resident becomes an unpaid ambassador for dry heat, whether they planned to or not.

3. Everything really is kind of brown

Visitors sometimes arrive expecting green palm trees everywhere and lush landscapes. Instead, they’re greeted by 50 shades of beige, tan, muted green, and dusty brown stretching toward the horizon.

To be fair, Arizona has incredible scenery. Red rocks, pine forests, mountains, lakes, and wildflower blooms create some stunning views. Northern Arizona looks completely different from the Sonoran Desert around Phoenix.

But much of everyday Arizona life leans heavily into earth tones — at least until you get to our spectacularly vivid sunsets at the end of each day. After a while, residents stop noticing it. Then monsoon season arrives, or spring wildflowers bloom, and suddenly everyone remembers the desert can show off a little.

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4. You learn really fast to check your shoes in Arizona

Living in Arizona means developing an awareness of your surroundings that people in other states rarely think about. You learn pretty quickly which plants stab you, which creatures to avoid, and why blindly sticking your hand somewhere is generally a bad idea. Between rattlesnakes, javelinas, black widows, jumping cholla cactus, and other desert hazards, Arizona residents tend to develop a healthy respect for the outdoors.

But scorpions are in a category all their own.

I’ve been stung by scorpions twice—both times while sleeping in my own bed—which is not an experience I recommend. Most of us know to shake out our shoes before putting them on, especially if they’ve been sitting outside or in the garage. Plenty of Arizona residents also own black lights because scorpions glow under ultraviolet light, making nighttime “scorpion hunts” a surprisingly normal activity around here.

The strange thing is that scorpions in Arizona can be incredibly neighborhood-specific. I know people who have lived here for 50 years and swear they’ve never even seen one. Meanwhile, I’ve been killing them in my house regularly for decades.

And Arizona doesn’t exactly mess around when it comes to scorpions. The bark scorpion—the most venomous scorpion in North America—lives here. They’re also capable of climbing walls and ceilings, which somehow makes the entire situation feel even more personal.

Eventually, conversations about pest control, black lights, and checking under the blankets before bed start to sound completely normal. To outsiders, that probably sounds ridiculous. To Arizonans, it’s just part of desert life.

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5. Finding shade parking becomes an obsession

Visitors may not comprehend why someone would pass up a spot directly in front of a store and instead drive farther into the lot. Arizona residents understand immediately. That tiny patch of shade under a tree can feel like winning the lottery in summer.

People will gladly walk several extra car lengths if it means avoiding direct sun on their vehicle. Entire strategies develop around it. You’ll see cars parked at strange angles to maximize shade. You’ll remember where trees cast shadows at certain times of day.

The funny part is that what counts as shade can become very flexible. A tiny sliver of shadow barely covering the hood? Better than nothing.

6. We’ll absolutely correct your Arizona pronunciation

Nothing identifies someone as a visitor faster than certain Arizona place names.

Locals know immediately. It’s Prescott (like biscuit), not “Press-cot.” It’s Tempe, not “Temp” or “Temp-eh.” It’s Casa Grande (like the singer, Ariana), not “Casa Grand.”

And if someone struggles with Saguaro, Gila, or Mogollon Rim, there’s a decent chance a nearby Arizona resident starts correcting them before they even finish the sentence.

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To outsiders, it can probably seem a little dramatic. To locals, it feels like protecting state traditions.

7. We’ve all burned ourselves on a seatbelt buckle

Arizona summers create situations that sound exaggerated until you’ve lived through them.

Steering wheels become scorching hot. Seat belt buckles feel like tiny branding irons. Leather seats can suddenly feel like punishment.

Some people throw towels over their seats. Others use steering wheel covers or windshield shades. And yes, some residents really have used oven mitts, shirts, or random pieces of clothing to avoid burning their hands.

Anyone who has accidentally brushed their leg against a seat belt buckle in July probably just winced reading that sentence.

8. Some Arizona pools actually need to be cooled

In many places, a swimming pool feels like a bonus feature. In Arizona, they can start feeling almost essential.

Neighborhoods have them. Apartment complexes have them. Resorts have them. Backyards across the Valley seem packed with them.

And then there’s one Arizona reality that surprises visitors: the fancy resorts in town actually use cooling systems to make their pools feel refreshing during summer. When air temperatures remain well above 100 degrees for days or weeks, pool water can start to feel more like an oversized bathtub.

It’s one of those things that sounds completely ridiculous until you experience an Arizona summer. Then suddenly it makes perfect sense.

9. Yes, we can cook eggs on the sidewalk

People who don’t live in Arizona sometimes think residents are exaggerating when we describe summer heat. We’re not.

When temperatures climb into the triple digits for weeks at a time, weird things start happening. People joke about frying eggs on sidewalks because, honestly, Arizona heat can make almost anything feel like a cooking surface. Cookies have famously been baked inside parked cars during summer, and dashboards can get shockingly hot after sitting in direct sunlight.

Even if you’ve never personally cooked lunch in your vehicle, most Arizona residents have opened a car door in July and felt like they accidentally stepped into a convection oven. Suddenly, “it’s a dry heat” starts sounding a lot less convincing.

Arizona definitely isn’t just heat, cacti, and strange desert habits. But after living here for decades, I can admit something: Some of these stereotypes exist because we’ve all quietly participated in them.

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.