Arizona is an ideal place to live if you’re seeking a more relaxed lifestyle. Here’s how you can pick the best AZ city or neighborhood based on your zodiac sign.

If you’ve weighed the pros and cons of living in Arizona and found there were ultimately more pros, then you’ve already gotten a good bulk of the decision-making process out of the way. Finding the right neighborhood to live in is the next step, and I’m here to make that decision a little bit easier on you.

Zodiac signs correspond with your birth date, but they also provide valuable insight into your personality. Some signs are known for being sensitive and creative, and others are more likely to be practical and logical.

No matter where you fall on the celestial spectrum, these aspects of your personality can help you determine if you want to live in the suburbs, a big city, or somewhere in between. Thankfully, Arizona has a mix of everything. Now, all you need to do is scroll until you find your sign and see which area of that state is the right fit for you.

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Phoenix

Aries are carefree, but they’re also natural leaders. Since Phoenix offers a variety of things to see and do, you’ll be able to engage both of these personality traits when you live here. Go for a hike around Camelback Mountain, stroll through the Desert Botanical Garden, and check out the Phoenix Zoo when you’re feeling fun and whimsical. When you’re ready to let your ambition take over, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to do so in Phoenix’s growing job market.

Piestewa Peak in Phoenix, AZ. (Kyle Kempt/Unsplash)

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Scottsdale

Scottsdale is a family-friendly, historic area that should appeal nicely to grounded, resilient Taurus. Old Town Scottsdale and Taliesin West are just two locations where you can help yourself feel more connected to the world and history around you. You’re also close to the McDowell Sonoran Preserve, Butterfly Wonderland, and the OdySea Aquarium here, if you’re looking to spend more family time connecting with nature.

A field of flowers and cacti near Taliesin West in Scottsdale. (RB Photo/CC BY 2.0)

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Tucson

Gemini are curious individuals who enjoy being social, which is why Tucson would be the perfect playing ground for this zodiac sign. The Tucson Folk Festival and Night Markets are great places for you to enjoy lively entertainment, fantastic food and drinks, and to meet people and make friends in your new neighborhood. When you want to recharge your social battery, spend time alone at Tohono Chul Park or Madera Canyon.

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A shot of downtown Tucson during the day. (Simeon87/CC BY-SA 3.0)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Gilbert

Cancers may have a tough shell, but they’re soft, sensitive creatures underneath that exterior. Gilbert would be a good home base for them because there’s a mix of cultural, dining, and entertainment options for the times when Cancer actually wants to leave the comfort of their home to have fun with family and friends. The Gilbert Farmers Market and Gilbert Art Walk will appeal to Cancer’s creative, solitude-driven side.

Sunset over Gilbert, Arizona. (Hung Nguyen/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22): Tempe

Leos typically like being center stage, but not in a bad way. They’re not going to steal the spotlight from others, but they do like to soak up attention whenever they can. The Tempe Center for the Arts is a great place for you to flex your theatrical muscles. If you’re just looking for solid bonding activities, check out Tempe Marketplace and the Mill Avenue District.

Businesses in Tempe, Arizona. (Andrew Ruiz/Unsplash)

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22): Mesa

If you’re a Virgo, you probably get comments about how helpful you are. Finding places to volunteer in Mesa will give you the chance to help as many people in your community as possible. Just remember that it’s important to do things for yourself, too, like spending an afternoon at the Mesa Arts Center or the Historical Museum. If you want to pay it forward to your community in other ways, pick up a few unique gifts at the Mesa Market Swap Meet Place.

Mesa Arts Center at dusk. (joelstine/CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22): Chandler

Downtown Chandler is home to one-of-a-kind shops, art installations, and a variety of delicious dining options. For charming Libra, this will feel like a constant source of comfort and engagement. When you want to exercise your intellectual side, check out the Chandler Nature Center and the Center for the Arts to learn something new and connect with like-minded individuals in your area.

Neighborhoods in Chandler, Arizona. (Chandlernews/CC BY-SA 4.0)

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21): Paradise Valley

Scorpios are equally intense and magnetic, and they like having a blend of homey comforts and engaging activities. If this sounds like you, might I suggest moving to Paradise Valley. This suburban mountain town is close to Phoenix, so that gives you opportunities when it comes to finding work and going to concerts and sports games. When you want to stick close to home, you’ll appreciate being able to walk to restaurants like elements and El Chorro.

Paradise Valley lit up at sunset. (Tyrel Johnson/Unsplash)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21): Queen Creek

Queen Creek is a family-friendly suburb, and Sagittarius will feel right at home here because of that. They can be adventurous by exploring the San Tan Mountain Regional Park, Lost Goldmine Trail, and Queen Creek Botanical Gardens before shifting into being present with their family. Imagine 3D Mini Golf and Cluemaster Escape Rooms are perfect for when you want to get out of the house and have fun with your loved ones.

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A view of Queen Creek Claypool Tunnel. (Arizona Department of Transportation/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19): Peoria

Capricorns prove that you can be realistic and ambitious at the same time. They’d fit right in in Peoria, as this city is equal parts adventure and entertainment. Go fishing, kayaking, or boating on Lake Pleasant, or hike through Peoria Regional Preserve and West Wing Mountain Preserve when you want a goal-driven activity. When you want to slow things down, go to a show at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts.

Lake Pleasant in Peoria during the day. (Tia Peterson/CC BY-SA 4.0)

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18): Sedona

If you’re an Aquarius, you’re intelligent and independent, but you have a moody side too. Sedona is kind of like that if you look at it from a more creative perspective. Feeling moody and introspective? Go stargazing at the Baldwin Trailhead. Sedona is an International Dark Sky Community, so you’ll be able to see beautiful constellations as you reflect on, well, whatever you need to reflect on independently. There’s also the Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village for times when you’d like to be more social.

Red rocks of Sedona, Arizona. (Lisha Riabinina/Unsplash)

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20): Prescott

Imaginative Pisces will love living in Prescott. You’ll feel creatively inspired to write a short story or paint a new watercolor scene after hiking through the Prescott National Forest or sitting on the shore of Goldwater Lake. Want to kick things up a notch? Hang out at Whiskey Row or Prescott Frontier Days to try something new, but only if you feel like you’re ready to take that step. Pisces does not like to be pushed into anything they’re not ready for, and honestly, who can blame them?

Historic Prescott Courthouse Square. (Randy Bailey/Unsplash)