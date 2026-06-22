Hearing buzzing around your yard? It might be the Africanized honey bee, often called “killer bees,” which are a hybrid of African honey bees and European honey bees.

They spread into Arizona and other southwestern states over the past several decades and are now fairly common in warm desert regions. These bees look very similar to ordinary honey bees, but they are known for being much more defensive of their nests. If disturbed, they may attack in large numbers and chase threats for long distances.

Their activity usually peaks during the warmer months, especially from spring through early fall, when colonies are growing and swarming is more common.

To stay safe, people and pets should avoid disturbing bee swarms or nests and keep a safe distance if bees are seen entering and leaving a small opening repeatedly. Keep pets indoors if aggressive bees are nearby.

Avoid loud vibrations near hives, cover food and sugary drinks outdoors, and never try to remove a hive yourself.

Here’s what you need to know about killer bees and how to keep yourself and your pets safe.

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Are killer bees a problem in Arizona?

Africanized bees provide the same benefits as European bees and other pollinators in helping agricultural and wild environments.

“However, their potential danger to human, pet and livestock safety could be an issue,” said Adrian Fisher, assistant professor at the School of Life Sciences at Arizona State University. “Widespread understanding that bee aggression is a defense mechanism can help people keep themselves and their pets safe by staying away from nests and calling the proper removal personnel.”

In Cochise County, bee expert Reed Booth has observed a surge in hive populations, with some colonies containing up to 300,000 bees — six times the typical number. This increase is attributed to abundant nectar flow during the summer monsoon, which boosts hive activity and aggression.

Similarly, in Gilbert, bee removal specialists have reported a rise in Africanized bee swarms, particularly after rains. Some swarms of bees nest in structural cavities in homes, leading to heightened risks for residents.

What do killer bees in Arizona look like?

In Arizona, killer bees look almost identical to regular honey bees: small, golden-brown insects with black bands across their abdomen, fuzzy thoraxes and translucent wings. Most are about half an inch long and are difficult to distinguish from ordinary honey bees.

What happens if you get stung by a killer bee?

If you get stung by a killer bee, the reaction is similar to a regular bee sting: pain, swelling and redness.

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Do’s and don’ts after a killer bee sting

Fisher said it is important to immediately vacate the area and then remove the stinger using something with a flat edge, a credit card.

“Fleeing indoors, if it is an option, would be ideal since bees get confused by windows and lights. If the victim does not have the option to flee into a home or building, then a vehicle is also a good option,” he said, adding that the pool is not a safe refuge.

“A victim should never jump into a body of water as bees will wait for the victim to surface.”

If all else fails — run.

“If shelter is not available, distance is the best defense. When running from bees, a victim should not swat at them as it may anger them further,” he said. “Instead, the victim should protect their face and focus on creating as much distance as possible.”

What if my dog eats bees?

Africanized bees can be dangerous for pets because animals may accidentally disturb a hidden hive and trigger an attack. Dogs are most at risk because they are naturally curious and may bark, sniff, dig or paw near bee nesting areas. Cats, horses and livestock can also be stung if they get too close to a colony.

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Some of the best ways to protect pets include keeping yards clear of places where bees may nest, such as wood piles, overturned containers, sheds, irrigation boxes and holes in walls. Watch for bees repeatedly flying in and out of one spot, since that usually signals a hive nearby. During Arizona’s warmer months, especially spring through early fall, keep pets supervised outdoors and avoid areas where swarms have been reported.

If aggressive bees appear, get pets inside immediately. Do not try to swat the bees because fast movement can make them more defensive. If a dog is outside during an attack, cover its face and eyes with a jacket or blanket while moving quickly to shelter. Water or jumping into a pool will not reliably stop bees from attacking.

Signs of bee stings in pets include swelling around the face, whining, drooling, vomiting, trouble breathing, weakness, or collapse. Multiple stings are an emergency and require immediate veterinary care. Even a few stings can trigger a severe allergic reaction in some animals. If your dog eats bees, seek veterinary care at once.

Reporting by Tiffany Acosta, Arizona Republic