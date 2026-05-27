These 8 new flight routes are coming to Phoenix Sky Harbor in 2026

As airlines finalize their schedules for the second half of 2026, they’re establishing new connections from major airports. And Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will benefit with several new routes announced for the coming months.

These include new Alaska Airlines flights to Santa Rosa, California; two new Canadian routes via Porter Airlines; and a previously announced American Airlines flight to Lincoln, Nebraska that now has a start date.

Sky Harbor’s route network continues to evolve following a first half of the year that included Starlux Airlines debuting nonstop service to Taipei and American re-establishing service to Alaska.

Here’s a look at new routes coming soon to Phoenix.

June 4: Rapid City, South Dakota via American Airlines

American Airlines will debut a new route to Rapid City, South Dakota starting on June 4. Flights are available for as low as $329 round-trip.

Rapid City is one of several new American Airlines routes that connects Arizonans with America’s natural landmarks. It’s about 30 miles from Mount Rushmore National Memorial and 55 miles from Badlands National Park.

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June 4: McAllen, Texas via American Airlines

June 4 is also when American will debut a new route to McAllen, Texas, a route the airline touted for enhancing business travel connections. Round-trip flights were as low as $341 from Phoenix.

McAllen is about 9 miles from the Mexican border at Reynosa, making it an important hub for trade between the U.S. and Mexico. McAllen International Airport is the closest airport to Starbase, the South Texas launch site for Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

June 4: Abilene, Texas via American Airlines

Yet another Texas route aiming to enhance business connectivity is Abilene, about 150 miles west of Fort Worth. American’s nonstop flights from Phoenix cost as low as $303 round-trip.

Famous for its public storybook-inspired sculptures and Western history, Abilene will be the site of the flagship artificial intelligence data center of OpenAI’s Stargate Project.

June 19: Kalispell, Montana via American Airlines

American will begin twice-weekly service to and from Kalispell, Montana on June 19, with flights running on Fridays and Sundays through Sept. 6.

Flights start at $175 one-way, though the lowest prices are only available for a handful of dates.

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Kalispell is the closest airport to Glacier National Park, about 25 miles away. Glacier is famous for its towering mountain peaks, glacier-carved valleys and alpine lakes, landscapes that can be viewed from the 50-mile scenic Going-to-the-Sun Road — only open from late June/early July to early October because of treacherous winter conditions.

Kalispell is one of two new routes to Montana that American is flying from Phoenix for the summer. It also launched service to Bozeman, near Yellowstone National Park, on May 21.

Nov. 1: Santa Rosa, California via Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines’ service expansion in Santa Rosa, California, the gateway to the wine-rich Napa and Sonoma Valleys, included the addition of a new Phoenix route.

Round-trip flights between Phoenix and Santa Rosa start at $187 when booking with Alaska’s lowest-priced but restrictive Saver fare; and $287 with the higher-priced but more flexible Main fare.

Famous wineries in and around Santa Rosa include St. Francis Winery and Vineyards, Paradise Ridge Winery and Matanzas Creek Winery. It’s also famous for housing the world’s largest collection of “Peanuts” artwork at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, whose exhibits include tile murals made from comic strips and a recreation of Schulz’s studio.

Nov. 6: Edmonton, Alberta via Porter Airlines

Canadian low-cost carrier Porter Airlines will introduce seasonal service between Phoenix and Edmonton, Alberta for the 2026-27 season. Porter is the only Canadian airline to add new routes to Sky Harbor since nationwide and statewide declines in Canadian visitors; it’s also the only one with passenger growth in Phoenix over the first three months of 2026.

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Flights will operate daily during peak travel periods and four times weekly from Nov. 6-Dec. 16 and Jan. 6-Feb. 10, 2027, with fares starting at $96 one-way.

Edmonton is popular for the West Edmonton Mall, Canada’s largest shopping and entertainment complex; the Royal Alberta Museum, western Canada’s largest museum; Fort Edmonton Park, a multi-attraction park that covers hundreds of years of Canadian history; and Edmonton Oilers hockey.

Dec. 17: Lincoln, Nebraska via American Airlines

In December 2025, American Airlines announced it would begin flying to Lincoln, Nebraska during the winter 2026-27 season, but didn’t provide a start date. Now, the route has one: airline spokesman Jason Kadah said the route will start on Dec. 17.

Flights run through April 5, with one-way fares starting at $294.

American’s new flights to Lincoln Airport are coming because Nebraska’s capital city is becoming “a growing center for innovation, business and education,” according to airline staff. Most airlines’ service to Nebraska doesn’t go to Lincoln, but to Eppley Airfield in Omaha, which is about 60 miles from Lincoln.

Dec. 20: Calgary, Alberta via Porter Airlines

About a month after Porter’s seasonal route to Edmonton starts, it will debut another new seasonal route from Sky Harbor to another major city in the province of Alberta: Calgary.

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Flights will operate daily during peak travel periods and five times weekly from Jan. 6 to Feb. 15, with fares starting at $96 one-way.

Calgary is famous for the Calgary Stampede, a 10-day rodeo and festival held in July. Its year-round attractions include the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, the Calgary Tower and Prince’s Island Park. Calgary is about 70 miles from Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies, where the views include snowy mountain peaks, alpine forests and turquoise-colored lakes.

Reporting by Michael Salerno, Arizona Republic