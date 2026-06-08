13 places around Arizona to catch free concerts this summer

Arizona summers can get expensive, especially when you’re looking for ways to entertain the whole family. Fortunately, free live music is still easy to find. Cities, libraries, parks, museums, and community organizations across the state are hosting concerts throughout the season, featuring everything from jazz and classical music to rock, country, and Latin sounds.

We’ve rounded up 13 free concerts and music series happening this summer in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tucson, Prescott, and Flagstaff. Grab a lawn chair, pack a water bottle, and start planning your next outing.

Flagstaff

Nothing says summer in Flagstaff quite like an outdoor movie under the stars. Running Saturdays through July 25, Movies on the Square brings family favorites like “Shrek,” “Bee Movie,” and “High School Musical 2” to Heritage Square. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs, arrive early for free live music beginning at 5 p.m., then stick around for the movie, which begins at dusk.

Flagstaff’s cooler summer temperatures make outdoor concerts especially appealing. Every Wednesday in June and July, the city’s Concerts in the Park series brings family-friendly musical acts from blues and soul to alternative rock and country to various parks across town. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a free evening of live entertainment from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Classical music fans won’t want to miss this free performance at the Museum of Northern Arizona. The NAU Elden Brass Quintet takes the stage at 3 p.m. on June 13 with a program that includes spirited fanfares, swing-era favorites, timeless classics, and patriotic tributes. Admission is free, though donations are appreciated.

While most people come for the artwork, the live music is reason enough to linger. Art in the Park returns to Wheeler Park July 3 through 5 with more than 80 artists, food vendors, and continuous musical performances throughout the three-day festival. It’s the perfect way to spend a summer weekend surrounded by local creativity.

Advertisement

Trade fireworks for fanfare at A Flag Fourth, the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra’s annual Independence Day celebration. Held July 4 at the Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill, this free patriotic concert features a family-friendly performance by the orchestra in one of Northern Arizona’s premier outdoor venues. Doors open at 2 p.m., giving families time to visit the instrument petting zoo, grab food from local food trucks, and settle in before the music begins at 3 p.m. Best of all, admission and parking are both free.

Phoenix/Scottsdale

World-class jazz and a good cause come together on June 28 in Scottsdale. The concert, part of the long-running Jazz for the Soul free concert series, features acclaimed trumpeter Mike Vax, whose career includes performances with the Stan Kenton Orchestra, the Clark Terry Big Bad Band, and the U.S. Navy Show Band. Doors open at 4:45 p.m., with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. While admission is free, donations collected during the event support local and international humanitarian causes, making the evening as meaningful as it is entertaining.

Five Friday nights, five different artists, and one air-conditioned escape from the summer heat. Chandler Center for the Arts’ free summer concert series runs from July 24 through Aug. 21 at Chandler Community Center, with performances beginning at 7 p.m. each week. No tickets or reservations are required, though seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis (RSVP through Eventbrite).

Not every concert venue comes with bookshelves. Glendale Public Library hosts a free instrumental jazz performance on June 25 at 6:30 p.m., offering an evening of blues-inspired melodies with the award-winning SoSco Duo (think: Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, and George Gershwin). Tickets are limited, so reserving a spot in advance is recommended.

A shopping trip to Desert Ridge Marketplace can double as a concert outing thanks to the center’s ongoing live music series. Every Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., musicians take the stage at the District Stage and AMC Fountain area, filling the outdoor shopping district with everything from rock and Latin music to hip-hop. Pair a concert with dinner on a restaurant patio and you’ve got a classic Phoenix summer night.

Instead of gathering crowds in a single venue, Scottsdale Sounds brings live music directly into neighborhood libraries throughout the city. The free monthly series rotates among Civic Center Library, Arabian Library, Mustang Library and Appaloosa Library while spotlighting local performers. Upcoming shows include Jessica Maeve and Tony Paiotti on July 1 at Mustang Library, followed by A Man Called Ed and Mark Bishop Evans on Aug. 5, giving residents plenty of opportunities to catch live music in unexpected places.

Advertisement

Prescott

From classic rock and country to R&B, Latin music and early-2000s favorites, there’s a little something for every musical taste at the Prescott Concert Series. Free summer performances run through Aug. 27, with concerts held at The Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza. The series also includes special Rodeo Days performances on July 3 and 4 from 1 to 4 p.m. and 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., adding a live soundtrack to one of Prescott’s biggest annual celebrations. Whether you’re a longtime local or just escaping the Valley heat for a weekend, it’s the ideal way to enjoy live music in Arizona’s mile-high city.

Tucson

When the summer sun goes down, the desert comes alive. That’s why every Saturday through Aug. 29, the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum stays open late for Cool Summer Nights, giving visitors a chance to experience the Sonoran Desert after dark. Along with cooler temperatures, guests can listen to live music in the Ironwood Courtyard while exploring exhibits and spotting nocturnal creatures that are rarely seen during the day. While admission is required, the combination of evening wildlife viewing and live entertainment makes this one of Tucson’s most unique summer experiences.

Bring a lawn chair and settle in for a free evening of live music at Tucson Premium Outlets. The next show in the Summer Sunset Concert Series will be June 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. with a performance by the Brian Beckman Band, offering shoppers and music lovers a laid-back way to spend a summer evening. Whether you browse the stores beforehand or simply come for the music, the outdoor concert provides a family-friendly atmosphere.

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.