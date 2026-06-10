On Monday, we talked about the fight between Scottsdale residents and police manufacturing company Axon over its plans to build a new headquarters in the city.

The company, which makes items like Tasers and body cameras, touts job creation and economic growth as part of its proposed $1.3 billion campus.

However, some residents are concerned about its impact on traffic and the need to change zoning to allow construction of the headquarters.

I asked what you all thought about the situation, and here’s what you said:

💬 “Axon should absolutely build and stay in Scottsdale.” — Robert A.

💬 “Mega corporations and their heinous CEOs constantly claim their crap companies will bring jobs, when many of these jobs are minimum wage, at best. Yes there are construction jobs but these are temporary. Without question, many of these jobs will be turned over to AI, leaving Scottsdale with another company demanding tax breaks that locals will pay for decades.” — Kate F.

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💬 “I think Axon is a good fit. Job’s for Arizona. Traffic only at rush hour. Rush hour Traffic is always a concern. In my City it is. Tucson has two data centers going in. Water and electric use a concern with them. Water is the main issue with myself. ” — James W.

💬 “The town voted it down. The citizens of the town voted no. The only reason it’s back under discussion is money talks…and went over to cronies at the state level. So no, I don’t think it should be built.” – DJ W.