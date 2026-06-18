From Phoenix and Tempe to Scottsdale, Surprise, Fountain Hills, Tucson, Yuma, Nogales, and Bisbee, residents can attend rallies, visibility events, voter registration drives, community meetings, and local gatherings.

Here’s our weekly round-up of upcoming events and actions:

Friday (June 19)

Rush-hour Resistance Rally at 25th Ave and Happy Valley

(Phoenix, 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.)

Participants will gather near 25th Avenue and Happy Valley Road for a morning visibility event during commute hours.

MoveOn Scottsdale Cohort Honk and Wave

(Scottsdale, 8 – 9 a.m.)

MoveOn’s Scottsdale cohort will meet near Shea Boulevard and 90th Street for a morning honk-and-wave event.

Tabling for Voter Registration at Bisbee Pride

(Bisbee, June 19-20, shifts begin at 9 a.m.)

Volunteers will staff a voter registration table at Bisbee Pride, with multiple shifts available across both days.

Saturday (June 20)

Coffee with the Chair

(Tucson, 8 – 10 a.m.)

Residents can stop by Pima County Democratic Party headquarters to ask questions, share concerns, and learn more about local party work.

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ICE Out of Home Depot Phoenix Protest

(Phoenix, 9 – 11 a.m.)

Community members will gather outside the Home Depot on East Thomas Road to call attention to immigration enforcement affecting workers and nearby neighborhoods.

2026 Nogales Protest & Protect

(Nogales, 9 – 10 a.m.)

Local residents will meet along North Mastick Way in Nogales for a weekly visibility event focused on community concerns.

Sunday (June 21)

Voter Registration & Initiative Signature Drive – Movie Fans at the Orpheum Theatre

(Phoenix, 1 – 2:30 p.m.)

Swing Left volunteers will set up outside the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Phoenix to register voters and collect ballot initiative signatures from moviegoers attending the theater’s classic film screenings.

Monday (June 22)

Stand up for Upholding the Law and Constitution

(Yuma, 7:30 – 8 a.m.)

A short morning visibility event will take place outside the Yuma County Superior Courthouse.

Exercise Your Rights

(Fountain Hills, 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.)

Community members will meet at Saguaro and Shea boulevards in Fountain Hills for a morning sign event covering a range of local and national issues.

CD1 Protest at Schweikert’s Office

(Scottsdale, 8 – 9 a.m.)

Participants will gather outside Rep. David Schweikert’s Scottsdale office for a weekly rally that also collects food and household items for the Scottsdale food bank.

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Tuesday (June 23)

Rush Hour “We the People” Rally and Food Drive

(Tempe, 7 – 8:30 a.m.)

Tempe Rising Indivisible will meet on the Cole Park pedestrian bridge during morning traffic, with a food drive running alongside the event.

Rush-hour Resistance Rally at 7th St and McDowell

(Phoenix, 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.)

Organizers will host a recurring morning visibility event at Seventh Street and McDowell Road in central Phoenix.

Wednesday (June 24)

Rush-hour Resistance Rally at Moon Valley

(Phoenix, 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.)

Residents will gather at Seventh Street and Coral Gables Drive in the Moon Valley area for a morning visibility event.

Rush-hour Resistance Rally at Bell Rd and Civic Center Dr

(Surprise, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.)

Participants will gather near Bell Road and Civic Center Drive in Surprise for an evening visibility event.

World Cup Watch Party

(Phoenix, 5 – 8 p.m.)

Residents can watch Mexico’s World Cup group-stage match at Fuerte Arts Movement, with community discussion before and after the game.

Thursday (June 25)

Community Listening Session with RAZE

(Bisbee, 6 – 7:30 p.m.)

Rural Arizona Engagement will host a community listening session in Bisbee where residents can share local concerns and ideas, with the location provided after registration.

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Wine, Dine & Sign: Democracy Downtown

(Phoenix, 7 – 10 p.m.)

LD 11 South Mountain Democrats will meet at Cornish Pasty in downtown Phoenix to gather petition signatures over food and drinks, part of a series running each Thursday through the end of June.

Have an event to add? Email our State Organizing Coordinator at Martin@couriernewsroom.com with details at least one week before the event date.